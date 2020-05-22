From Baby to College Grad! Kelly Ripa Shares Photos Showing How Much Son Michael Consuelos Has Grown

Kelly Ripa is taking a walk down memory lane.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 49, reflected on how far son Michael, 22, has grown up following his virtual graduation from New York University on Thursday, sharing on her Instagram Stories a throwback photo of Michael as a toddler in comparison to a recent picture of him after earning his degree.

In the first post, a young Ripa can be seen carrying baby Michael in a Baby Bjorn strapped to her chest. The mom — who also shares daughter Lola, 18, and son Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos — captioned the shot: "From this."

The next slide shows Ripa and Consuelos, 49, celebrating Michael's graduation from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. In the picture, the couple's son proudly wears a graduation cap and a T-shirt from his alma mater.

"To this!" Ripa wrote, alongside the hashtags, "#nyu #2020 #nyutisch ."

The photo was also posted to Consuelos' personal Instagram. In the caption, the Riverdale star praised his son's major accomplishment and alluded to how they have been sheltering in place in the Caribbean as a family.

"Happy virtual graduation MJC. We are so proud of you," Consuelos wrote. "#quarentinegraduation2020 we know it’s not what we all expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever..."

Michael was honored alongside the class of 2020 in a virtual graduation ceremony on Thursday after the original Salute to the Class of 2020, which was scheduled to take place at the Radio City Music Hall, had been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Ripa and Consuelos have been social distancing with their kids in the Caribbean amid the global health crisis. The family were on a trip together when ABC instructed them to shelter in place, a source told PEOPLE.

“The family was on a trip in the Caribbean when told to shelter in place and decided to stay put,” the source said.

Ripa discussed their decision during a virtual townhall on Thursday with ABC employees moderated by Sandy Kenyon.

"We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course," said Ripa, according to a source at the town hall. "And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."

Ripa added that what was "distressing" was that both her and Consuelos' parents were supposed to join them a week later.

Image zoom Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their kids Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Lucky for us, we had our three children," she added. "And then, you know, it was supposed to be a two-week trip and we wound up going right back to work. Ryan and I both decided it was better to do the show, because we just felt like in with everything that was going on in the world that perhaps, some normalcy of just doing what we normally do, even though it was like in very unusual circumstances, would be the best thing for us. "

"I've been most grateful that at least I have my adult children with me. I mean, we have family staying in our house and they're still back home and we're here and it's very unsettling," Ripa continued. "I think people are unsettled everywhere, everywhere, across the country and across the globe. So, I think it's been a great benefit for us to have each other, to have our viewing audience and just to hear Brian Chapman's voice in my ear, our director first thing in the morning. It just normalizes everything as abnormal as it all is."