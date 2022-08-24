Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Photo of Her 3 Kids: 'Back in the Nest for a Couple of Weeks'

Kelly Ripa is feeling grateful to have all her kids under one roof again, even if it's just for a few weeks.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, posted a sweet photo of all three of her kids together on Instagram Wednesday, sharing how "nice" it was to have her children back home. Ripa shares her kids with husband Mark Consuelos.

The couple's three kids, sons Michael, 25, Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21, smile as they pose in front of a scenic background.

"It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality ♥️♥️♥️🥺#summer#vibes,"

"Love those chickens," replied Consuelos in the comments.

Earlier this month, Ripa and Consuelos shared their enthusiasm for daughter Lola's debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining," which dropped on Aug. 9.

Ripa shared the news on her Instagram Story with a photo of Lola smiling and captioned it, "6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE IS OUT." She also linked a TikTok where Lola teased the song with a snippet. Consuelos also shared the news on his Instagram Story.

In June, Ripa celebrated Lola's 21st birthday with a series of baby photos — and she chatted about her celebratory plans during an episode on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"It is Lola Consuelos' 21 birthday," Ripa announced to the audience. "We are waiting for her to get back — she's in Europe right now. Yes, poor Lola."

"She's actually finding an apartment for her study abroad," added the mom of three. "I was like, 'That's funny. Normally people find apartments by going on online and finding an apartment online and then just showing up and being disappointed.' "

Although the trip was coincidental — "She actually had a trip planned," said Ripa — the overseas vacation was serving as Lola's "last hurrah. After that, she's off the family nipple, so to speak," she joked.