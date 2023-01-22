Kelly Ripa Shares Funny Comments Husband Mark Consuelos Made During Childbirth: 'Do You Mind If I Eat?'

Ripa replied to an Instagram post asking for "one thing your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience"

By
Published on January 22, 2023 05:23 PM
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kelly Ripa is remembering certain unforgettable comments her husband Mark Consuelos made to her during childbirth.

The TV personality, 52, responded to an Instagram post over the weekend that asked for people to share "one thing your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience."

While some commenters offered up memories of "post-delivery jalapeño margaritas," toasted bagels, extra pillows, and various lines of questioning, Ripa decided to get honest with her response!

"Do you mind if I eat?" Ripa recalled Conseulos, 51, asking her during childbirth.

Also: "I'm going to the batting cages since you're gonna be here a while."

Ripa and Consuelos share three children — Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25 — so it's unclear during which birth the All My Children actor decided to hit a few balls and grab a bite.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> Shares 2 Responses Husband Mark Consuelos Had During Her Birth Experience . https://www.instagram.com/p/CnuSCl7LEDD/?hl=en.

Ripa hasn't been afraid to be transparent regarding tougher subjects, either. The release of her September 2022 book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, touched on several untold stories from throughout her career, including some involving late co-host Regis Philbin.

"That was the hardest chapter to write," she told PEOPLE in a cover story. "I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk. It took years to earn my place there and earn the things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ripa also opened up about the "scary, thrilling, liberating, shocking...and quiet" journey she and Conseulos recently took to become empty-nesters. "There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college, and we get divorced because this is it," she said.

"But there was this other moment, where we went to the beach alone for the first time since our honeymoon with cheese and a baguette," Ripa continued. "These other parents were running around us with small kids. I realized I had never noticed the sunset because I was making sure our kids didn't run into the water when I wasn't looking."

"So I think for us, it was 'Oh, this next phase of our lives, this is kind of great.'"

As Ripa and her husband enjoy the current phase of their lives, they're often joined by their three children during the holidays. In December, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared sweet family photos in front of a Christmas tree with fans.

"Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the shots.

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Laughs with Their Three Kids on Thanksgiving
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Christmas Tree With 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely?'
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Christmas Tree with 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa Says Becoming an Empty Nester with Husband Mark Consuelos Was 'Shocking... and Quiet'
Mark Consuelos/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjNjO2rg1UF/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kelly Ripa Celebrates 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest Celebrate Kelly Ripa's 52nd Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Kelly Ripa Cover Rollout
Kelly Ripa Gets Candid About Everything — from Marriage and Sex to Botox and Regis
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Kelly Ripa Is Against Costar Hookups Despite 26-Year Marriage to Mark Consuelos: 'It Shouldn't Have Worked'
Kelly Ripa attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
The Biggest Surprises from Kelly Ripa's Memoir, 'Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories'
mark consuelos, kelly ripa
18 Times Kelly Ripa Was Thirsty for Husband Mark Consuelos (After 26 Years of Marriage!)
Kelly ripa and Mark Consuelos
Celebrate Kelly Ripa's Birthday with Her Magical Throwbacks with Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa Trolls Mark Consuelos for Messing Up Her Thirst Trap Bikini Pic: 'Where's My Head?'
Mark Consuelos Shares Romantic Photo of Kelly Ripa on Vacation
Mark Consuelos Shares Romantic Photo of Kelly Ripa on Vacation: 'Mi Amor'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Their 26th Anniversary: 'Love of My Life'