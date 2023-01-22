Kelly Ripa Shares Funny Comments Husband Mark Consuelos Made During Childbirth: 'Do You Mind If I Eat?'

Kelly Ripa is remembering certain unforgettable comments her husband Mark Consuelos made to her during childbirth.

The TV personality, 52, responded to an Instagram post over the weekend that asked for people to share "one thing your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience."

While some commenters offered up memories of "post-delivery jalapeño margaritas," toasted bagels, extra pillows, and various lines of questioning, Ripa decided to get honest with her response!

"Do you mind if I eat?" Ripa recalled Conseulos, 51, asking her during childbirth.

Also: "I'm going to the batting cages since you're gonna be here a while."

Ripa and Consuelos share three children — Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25 — so it's unclear during which birth the All My Children actor decided to hit a few balls and grab a bite.

Ripa hasn't been afraid to be transparent regarding tougher subjects, either. The release of her September 2022 book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, touched on several untold stories from throughout her career, including some involving late co-host Regis Philbin.

"That was the hardest chapter to write," she told PEOPLE in a cover story. "I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk. It took years to earn my place there and earn the things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ripa also opened up about the "scary, thrilling, liberating, shocking...and quiet" journey she and Conseulos recently took to become empty-nesters. "There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college, and we get divorced because this is it," she said.

"But there was this other moment, where we went to the beach alone for the first time since our honeymoon with cheese and a baguette," Ripa continued. "These other parents were running around us with small kids. I realized I had never noticed the sunset because I was making sure our kids didn't run into the water when I wasn't looking."

"So I think for us, it was 'Oh, this next phase of our lives, this is kind of great.'"

As Ripa and her husband enjoy the current phase of their lives, they're often joined by their three children during the holidays. In December, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared sweet family photos in front of a Christmas tree with fans.

"Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the shots.