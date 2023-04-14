Kelly Ripa Says Her and Mark Consuelos' Children Have Them Blocked on Social Media

Though Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have unforgettable moments on social media, their adult children don't care to see them.

"I'm pretty sure they've blocked us," Ripa told E! News of her and Consuelos' three children on social media.

The couple shares sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21.

Added Ripa, 52: "When you have a news feed and it says 'Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,' I'm certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names. Just like they block us on social media. They block us any way they can."

She applauded their decision as "self-preservation" and added, "They're in a whole 'nother subculture. They're like, 'What do you mean? What are you guys doing?' They have no idea."

Consuelos added that they "respect" their children's decision to stay out of the spotlight at times.

"Each kid, through different periods of time in their lives, go through a stage like, 'Don't talk about us or I'd rather not be a subject,'" Consuelos told the outlet. "We respect that."

Ripa even joked that their three children don't know that she and Consuelos will be working together soon, when he replaces Ryan Seacrest on Live! with Kelly and Mark on Monday.

"They don't really pay attention to what we're doing," Ripa said. "They're just happy that mom and dad are finding ways to pass the time since they've left the house."

Ripa and Consuelos recently opened up to PEOPLE about being empty nesters after Joaquin left home for college.

"It was deep," Consuelos told PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "It was like a loss."

"When Joaquin left [for the University of Michigan], it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?' " said Ripa, who had been spoiled up to that point as Michael, now 25, and Lola, 21, enrolled close to home at N.Y.U. "The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

Among her first thoughts, she recalled, was: "We're empty nesters, oh no, what are we going to discuss?!"

Plenty, as it turned out.

"The first 48 hours we were leaning into the despair and then we really leaned into the positive side," said Ripa. "We got over it!"