Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Turning 21 with 'Last Hurrah' Overseas Before She's 'Off the Family Nipple'

Kelly Ripa's daughter is turning 21 in style!

After sharing a series of throwback baby photos in honor of her daughter's milestone birthday on Instagram Stories, the Live! co-host chatted about Lola's celebratory plans during Thursday's show.

"It is Lola Consuelos' 21 birthday," Ripa announced to the audience. "We are waiting for her to get back — she's in Europe right now. Yes, poor Lola."

"She's actually finding an apartment for her study abroad," added the mom of three. "I was like, 'That's funny. Normally people find apartments by going on online and finding an apartment online and then just showing up and being disappointed.' "

Although the trip was coincidental — "She actually had a trip planned," said Ripa — the overseas vacation is serving as Lola's "last hurrah. After that, she's off the family nipple, so to speak," she joked.

Lola Consuelos, Mark Consuelos Credit: Mark Consuelos/Instagram (2)

Ripa also touched on her recent social media break, joking it was due in part to the lack of kid content she had available. (In addition to Lola, Ripa also shares sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 19, with husband Mark Consuelos, 51.)

"When I take a blackout, it's because I've been forbidden to post anything from those monsters that I've raised. They never seem to realize that whatever doesn't pass the sniff test on social just gets shown here," she said with a laugh. "It's my kids having no idea what I do for a living."

Ripa then went through some of the photos she was allowed to share on her Instagram Stories. "So my daughter was born on Father's Day, so you have to take a picture of baby Mark Consuelos holding Baby Lola," she shared.

While chatting about the photos, Ripa reminded fans she called into Live! right after giving birth to Lola.

"She was born at 6:30 a.m. but I called into the show, Gelman had scheduled it. He was like, 'Try to get out of the operating room by 9:15,' " she recalled. "I was like, 'Guys, I have to be on the air.' Talk about content — you think you making eggs is impressive. I was like, 'If we could speed this c-section along!' "