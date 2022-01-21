Kelly Ripa Reveals Daughter Lola's Name Was Inspired By Barry Manilow's 'Copacabana'

Kelly Ripa discussed how she came up with the names for her three children — daughter Lola, 20, and sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18

Kelly Ripa is revealing how she came up with the names of her three children.

During Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa, 51, gave insight into the inspiration behind the monikers she and husband Mark Consuelos chose for their daughter Lola, 20, and sons Michael, 24 and Joaquin, 18.

She explained to co-host Ryan Seacrest that many people choose to keep their prospective baby names a secret — even from close friends. However, Ripa joked that "my brain does not work that way" and admitted, as an "over-sharer," she told everyone the names she chose before her kids were born.

"Joaquin, we knew we were naming him Joaquin," she began. "Michael was Michael but he was named after Mark's two grandfathers who passed away right before he was born, so that's how we came up with his name."

"We wound up giving Joaquin Michael's name. Michael was supposed to be Joaquin. And then had Lola been a boy, she was going to be Joaquin," Ripa continued.

kelly ripa Kelly Ripa with her family | Credit: kelly ripa/ instagram

When it came to the couple's daughter, Ripa said choosing the name Lola was "a surprise to all of us."

"Lola was supposed to be Sophia, but on the way to the hospital in the taxi cab, the driver was listening to the radio — the 70s station — and 'Copacabana' by Barry Manilow was playing," the mom of three recalled.

"I heard that [lyric], when he said, 'Her name was Lola,' and I said to Mark, 'Lola Consuelos would be a really cool name.' And he said, 'If she's a girl, let's name her Lola.' And that was it," she shared.

Ripa often discusses her family during her morning show. She previously admitted to having a favorite child on an episode of Live last month, though she would not reveal his or her identity.

"I have a favorite child and I have a favorite dog but they don't know who they are," Ripa said.

"As a matter of fact, each one of my kids accuses the other child of being my favorite. Constantly," she shared. "They're like, 'Well, you're mom's favorite.' 'No you are.' 'No, you are!' And that's the best game to play, isn't it? You never know who is going to benefit at the reading of the will."