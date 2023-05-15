Kelly Ripa Hilariously Recreates Throwback Family Photo with All Three Kids for Mother's Day

Kelly Ripa is celebrating Mother's Day with a cute throwback snap.

On Sunday, the Live Wire author, 52, shared a hilarious image on her Instagram of her three kids recreating an old family photo with their mom.

In the throwback photo, Ripa holds son Joaquin in her arms while daughter Lola and son Michael gather around her on a beach. In the recreated photo, Ripa holds Joaquin, now 20, who makes the same sad facial expression while Michael, 25, and Lola, 21, sit in similar positions around Ripa.

Ripa cheekily captioned the image, "Objects in this recreation photo are bigger than they appear 👀 #Throwback #HappyMothersDay #ThenVsNow."

The Live with Mark and Kelly star even managed to mimic her original, make-up-free facial expressions.

Ripa shares her three children with husband Mark Consuelos, 52.

Although the couple are now empty-nesters, they are still able to have all three kids under their roof from time to time. During a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa commented on how emotional it was to drop her youngest off at college.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

"We became empty-nesters. We took our youngest to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," she said. "We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful. And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go by so fast.'"

But the family still makes time to see each other. In August 2022, Ripa posted a photo on her Instagram of all three kids smiling in front of a scenic background, with the caption, "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life....back to reality ♥️♥️♥️🥺#summer#vibes."