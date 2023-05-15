Kelly Ripa Hilariously Recreates Throwback Family Photo with All Three Kids for Mother's Day

Kelly Ripa and her three kids Lola, 21, and sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, recreated an old family photo for Mother's Day, sharing it on Instagram

By Staff Author
Published on May 15, 2023 02:36 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsO19zVJuaE/?img_index=1 Objects in this recreation photo are bigger than they appear 👀 #Throwback #HappyMothersDay #ThenVsNow 1d
Photo: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa is celebrating Mother's Day with a cute throwback snap.

On Sunday, the Live Wire author, 52, shared a hilarious image on her Instagram of her three kids recreating an old family photo with their mom.

In the throwback photo, Ripa holds son Joaquin in her arms while daughter Lola and son Michael gather around her on a beach. In the recreated photo, Ripa holds Joaquin, now 20, who makes the same sad facial expression while Michael, 25, and Lola, 21, sit in similar positions around Ripa.

Ripa cheekily captioned the image, "Objects in this recreation photo are bigger than they appear 👀 #Throwback #HappyMothersDay #ThenVsNow."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Live with Mark and Kelly star even managed to mimic her original, make-up-free facial expressions.

Ripa shares her three children with husband Mark Consuelos, 52.

Although the couple are now empty-nesters, they are still able to have all three kids under their roof from time to time. During a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa commented on how emotional it was to drop her youngest off at college.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjvmCDsLgjV/?hl=en. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Support Son Joaquin During College Wrestling Match
Kelly Ripa/Instagram

"We became empty-nesters. We took our youngest to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," she said. "We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful. And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go by so fast.'"

But the family still makes time to see each other. In August 2022, Ripa posted a photo on her Instagram of all three kids smiling in front of a scenic background, with the caption, "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life....back to reality ♥️♥️♥️🥺#summer#vibes."

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin birthday
Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin's 20th Birthday with Throwback Photos: It Goes By in a 'Flash'
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center
Kelly Ripa Celebrates 27th Wedding Anniversary with 'Love of My Life' Mark Consuelos
kelly ripa
How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Turned Empty Nester 'Despair' Into a Positive: 'We Got Over It'
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Kelly Ripa Says Her and Mark Consuelos' Children Have Them Blocked on Social Media
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Which of Their Kids Could Co-Host on 'Live' (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Relax at Home
Kelly Ripa Shares Photo in Bed with Mark Consuelos Before 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Debut
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from 'Italian Holiday' with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Michael
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Tells Kelly Ripa He Doesn't Want to Have More Kids: 'I'll Be an Older Dad'
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa on the First Time Mark Consuelos Said 'I Love You': 'It Was a Scene out of 'Melrose Place' '
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Was 'Insanely Jealous' at the Start of Their 26-Year Marriage
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Shares Funny Comments Husband Mark Consuelos Made During Childbirth: 'Do You Mind If I Eat?'
Kelly Ripa showing her followers a glimpse at her bedroom
Kelly Ripa Offers a Peek into Her Massive Bedroom — with Husband Mark Consuelos in the Bed!
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Laughs with Their Three Kids on Thanksgiving
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'