Watch Proud Mom Kelly Ripa's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Son in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Issue

Kelly Ripa is one proud mom!

On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host and mom of three seemingly found out for the first time that her son Michael Consuelos, 25, appears in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue in a portfolio of famous sons.

As Ryan Seacrest flips through the issue, he comes across the page featuring Ripa and Mark Consuelos's oldest child, prompting Ripa, 52, to exclaim, "Are you kidding me?"

"Give me this," she tells Seacrest as she grabs the magazine and puts on her glasses to read the page. "You would think he would tell us so we would pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents."

"First of all, it's funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that," she says, looking at a side-by-side of Michael and a young Mark.

"'Michael respects his father's work ethic,' " she reads in a serious tone. "Yeah, he worked one day last week. 'I admire my dad's organization, timeliness. Growing up we were always really early, and if I'm not early someplace, I kind of freak out.' That's true, Mark has made us all crazy about time. If we're not two hours early, we're late."

"Michael Conseulos, I always considered you just a handsome lovely fellow. Conscious, hard-working, diligent, respectful," she continues.

"I had no idea you were considered 'sexy,' " she says in a whisper with a cringed face. "I always found his father to be sexy."

In the Sexiest Man Alive issue, Michael jokes that his father, 51, always wants him and his brother Joaquin, 19, "to look like him."

"I got new glasses and then my dad texts me, 'Where did you get those glasses?' " Michael recalls. "And I'm like, 'Oh no, can you at least pick a different color?' My dad, my brother and I will be wearing the same black pants and gray shirt and I'm like, I try to look a little different than that. I like to stand out a little bit."

"My dad has a cool closet," Michael also notes. "I often raid my dad's closet — and he always notices. He's like, 'Hey, where's this?' And I'm like, 'Oh, you weren't home. You were in Vancouver for a while, so I figured...' He's like, 'Don't figure, ask!' "

With age, Michael has come to accept his mom talking about him and his family on TV and social media.

"It's all normal to me," he says. "Things are less severe when you're an adult and things that bothered you when you were a kid don't really bother you anymore. What they do, that's their business. I don't mind it. I guess I'm used to it at this point."