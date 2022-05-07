"Bring your chickens to work day!" the host captioned a photo of herself and her three kids on the set of Live!

Kelly Ripa Quizzes Her Kids to See Who Knows Her Best in a Special Mother's Day Episode of Live!

Kelly Ripa is celebrating Mother's Day with her favorite "chickens."

The Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, was joined by her three children Friday for a special Mother's Day episode of the daytime talk show, in which she quizzed them during a game called "Who Knows Mom Best?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The questions included Ripa's middle name, her favorite dessert, what she wants for Mother's Day (peace and quiet) and what she finds most annoying about her kids.

"Bring your chickens to work day!" Ripa captioned a photo of herself holding a bouquet as she posed with sons Michael, 24, Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 20.

She shared more images of them on set on her Instagram Story. "The chickens together for a limited engagement," she wrote, adding: "The band is back together."

They were met with love from friends and fans in the comments section. "Pretty darn cute chickens," wrote David Muir. "Awwwww the sweetest ever I love this!!" Jenna Dewan wrote. Lisa Rinna commented with some red heart emojis.

Ripa shares her kids with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, with whom she eloped on May 1, 1996, after meeting the year before on the set of All My Children. They celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

"26 years with the love of my life!" Ripa captioned a throwback photo of the two of them.

Kelly Ripa Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

"Happy anniversary! 26 years. Penguin status," Consuelos wrote in his own post, which included art of two penguins holding hands and the words "mate for life" above their heads.

Ripa's early Mother's Day festivities also included a celebration of her Live! staff, including more than a dozen working moms that she's worked with for the past 20 years. The group sat down with PEOPLE for a discussion about motherhood.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss Their 'Traditional and Almost Old-Fashioned' Marriage Roles