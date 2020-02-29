Kelly Ripa Posts Throwback of Husband Mark Consuelos Holding Son Michael and Crying Baby Lola

Kelly Ripa is taking a trip down memory lane!

On Friday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 49, shared two adorable throwback photos of her husband Mark Consuelos with their son Michael, now 20, and daughter Lola, now 17.

In the first snap, a beaming Consuelos, now 48, holds his two kids in his lap while Michael can be seen comforting his baby sister, who is crying hysterically. In the second shot, the dad gazes down at his children as Lola continues to fuss.

“June 2001,” Ripa captioned the post. “Going from one to two seemed like a big deal at the time, but @instasuelos has always been a multitasker #daddy #toddler #newborn 💪🏽♥️♥️”

Consuelos got equally sentimental in the comments section, writing, “Would give anything to go back there for just one day…♥️♥️♥️”

“I say it every single day,” Ripa replied.

However, Lola wasn’t feeling as nostalgic as her parents. The teen jokingly quipped, “Can u please not post these baby photos it’s not cute I look weird.”

To which her mom responded, “Sweetie i post these so dad won’t get me pregnant again. You’re welcome.”

Ripa and Consuelos also share youngest son Joaquin, 16.

Last week, Ripa took shared another throwback of Consuelos on a Hawaiian vacation with Michael and Lola. In the snap, the father of three holds Lola, who is wearing a red Hawaiian-printed dress while her older brother stands beside them.

“#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy 🌴🐚🍍🌺🐬🐋💕,” Ripa wrote alongside the shot.

“OMG!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Mark wrote in the comments, while Ripa added, “@aconsuelos i can’t. I simply cannot…….why so fast?”

Reminiscing on family moments can be emotional for Ripa, who admitted on Live last month that she cried “tears of joy” watching old family videos after Lola — now a freshman at New York University — asked to watch some old family DVDs.

“She wanted to see, in particular, a ballet recital where she refused to dance and started yelling at me to put the camera away,” Ripa told co-host Ryan Seacrest. “Which is truly a classic, and one of the great cinematic moments of our family — where she just stopped and she’s dressed like a little bird and she’s like, ‘Put it away!’“

“And she just refuses to dance. You see the camera go down. You can hear my mom laughing hysterically. And she’s like, ‘She’s just like you were,’“ Ripa said.

“Mark was home and we were watching these movies together and he reached over and he grabbed my hand and he said, ‘We’ve really built a life together.’ And I got so emotional,” she continued. “When you cry in front of your kids, it terrifies them. They’re just not sure why. They were like, ‘Why are you crying? Are you okay?’ I was like, ‘No, these are tears of joy. These aren’t tears of anger or rage.’”

“He reached over and he just touched me with his hand on my hand and I just got very emotional. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to be [an old married couple], sitting on the beach, sending pictures to the kids.’”