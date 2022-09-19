Kelly Ripa Enjoys Morning Playdate with Andy Cohen's Baby Daughter Lucy: 'Two Cuties'

Kelly Ripa is getting in some baby snuggles with Andy Cohen's little one.

On Monday, the Bravo star, 54, snapped an adorable picture of Ripa holding his 4-month-old daughter Lucy Eve during a morning visit to his home.

In the cute snap, posted to Cohen's Instagram Story, Ripa has a big smile on her face while little Lucy stares at the camera. The infant looks too cute in the photo, wearing a pink floral onesie and a pink bow in her hair.

"Two cuties!" Cohen captioned the picture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos have previously spent time with Cohen's kids, including Lucy and 3-year-old son Ben.

Last year, the couple, who recently became empty nesters, paid a visit to their pal Cohen and had a playdate with the host's son Ben.

Consuelos had Ben smiling ear-to-ear as he threw the toddler above his head in one photo, as Ripa picked him up to smell some flowers.

"He calls Kelly & Mark 'Mee Maw' and 'Pee Paw'…. I call them GILFS!" Cohen captioned photos of the visit.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, recently had all three of her kids under one roof again, which she documented with a sweet photo on Instagram.

The couple's three kids, sons Michael, 25, Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21, smiled as they pose in front of a scenic background.

"It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality ♥️♥️♥️🥺#summer#vibes," she wrote.