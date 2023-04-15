Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Which of Their Kids Could Co-Host on 'Live' (Exclusive)

"When we told the kids Mark was [co-hosting], Michael was like 'I would have been perfect for that!' " Kelly Ripa tells PEOPLE of his son's interest in joining her on Live

By Elizabeth Leonard
Published on April 15, 2023 09:00 AM
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Photo: Miller Mobley

With Mark Consuelos joining his wife Kelly Ripa as co-host of the newly titled Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, could any (or all!) of their three kids be far behind?

The member of the Ripa-Consuelos clan most likely to try their hand at co-hosting with Mom and Dad would be their eldest, Michael, 25, according to his parents.

"Michael talks about it constantly," Ripa tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "When we told the kids Mark was [co-hosting], Michael was like 'I would have been perfect for that!'"

Their 21-year-old daughter Lola has expressed glimmers of interest, says Ripa, who notes that she and Live executive producer Michael Gelman's daughter Jamie "for years have said that they were going to take over."

Joaquin, 20, on the other hand, might take more convincing, she says. "Joaquin's a little reserved," adds Consuelos of the University of Michigan undergrad. "But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Which is not to say Joaquin doesn't have the incentive to dabble in the family business. "He's done cooking segments on our show and I'm convinced the only reason he's done them is because he's a college student and he gets union [pay] scale," Ripa says. "So that's a chunk of change for a college student!"

For now, Consuelos and Ripa are focusing on their own co-hosting duties, and relishing the new collaboration. "To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," says Ripa, who has helped make Live the No. 1-rated daytime talk show over her 22-year tenure.

Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Miller Mobley

"It's indescribable [and] we're super, super grateful...I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," says the Riverdale alum, who guest-hosted 92 times over the years before replacing Ryan Seacrest at the helm.

"This is an iconic show and that chair next to Kelly is a coveted seat. Some people would die to have this opportunity and to work with someone who I consider the best in the business for sure. No one does it like she does."

For more of the exclusive cover interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, pick up an issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Marriage, Kids and Co-Hosting 'Live' : 'It's Going to Be Off the Rails!'
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa on the First Time Mark Consuelos Said 'I Love You': 'It Was a Scene out of 'Melrose Place' '
kelly ripa
How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Turned Empty Nester 'Despair' Into a Positive: 'We Got Over It'
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national syndication
Ryan Seacrest Toasts 'Magical' 6 Years During 'Live' Farewell Dinner — but Jokes He Won't Miss Halloween Shows
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa Promises 'Seamless' Handover on 'Live' Between Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos [Exclusive]
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Was 'Insanely Jealous' at the Start of Their 26-Year Marriage
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Being the 'Villain' During Arguments: 'Neither of Us Needs to Be the Hero'
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Kelly Ripa Says Her and Mark Consuelos' Children Have Them Blocked on Social Media
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards; Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Kelly Ripa Jokes She and Mark Consuelos Took 'Vow of Chastity' After Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Scandal
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Call 'Live' Her 'Fancy Job' Because It's When She Started Out-Earning Him
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Tells Kelly Ripa He Doesn't Want to Have More Kids: 'I'll Be an Older Dad'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from 'Italian Holiday' with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Michael
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Excited for 'Amazing' Co-Hosting Gig with Wife Kelly Ripa but Says He Has 'Big Shoes to Fill'
Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin birthday
Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin's 20th Birthday with Throwback Photos: It Goes By in a 'Flash'