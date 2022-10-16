Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin's College Wrestling Championship Win

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos stopped by Michigan State to celebrate their son Joaquin’s Big Ten wrestling win — and his new championship ring

Published on October 16, 2022 01:55 PM
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Support Son Joaquin During College Wrestling Match
Photo: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos supported their son Joaquin, a student and wrestler at Michigan State, by visiting the campus on Saturday to celebrate the team's Big Ten win.

"Big day at the Big House! Go BLUE 💙💛#team100 #bigtenchamps #wrestling," Ripa, 52, wrote, referring to the Michigan State football stadium's nickname.

Joaquin, 19, along with the whole wrestling team, was honored for winning the 2022 Big Ten championship in March during the football game on Saturday. The presentation included a highlight reel, followed by an appearance by the whole wrestling team, who showed off their brand-new championship rings on the football field. Michigan Wrestling shared a video of the ceremony.

Consuleos, 51, also posted a photo of himself with Joaquin, who held up his championship ring, and a close-up of his son's new piece of hardware.

"Good food and company at our annual football tailgate. Handed out some B1G rings," Michigan Wrestling posted, including a photo of Ripa getting a shot of Joaquin and his ring.

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since May 1996 after meeting each other on the set of All My Children in 1995. The duo share three children — Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin.

On a February episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan — during which Consuelos appeared as guest co-host — the couple shared some of their thoughts about watching Joaquin on the mat.

Ripa called Consuelos "a stage dad," although the actor later confessed, "I don't know what they're doing; I have no idea what they're doing."

"We're such good wrestling parents that we just say whatever the parents sitting by us are saying," Ripa added. Consuelos agreed with his wife's statement, saying, "We don't know anything!"

"Stalling! Like, what does that mean?" he continued, describing the hilarious moment while watching their son's game.

consuelos wrestling ring

The pair also joked about how they ended up becoming sports parents, even though they initially planned not to get their children "in sports" after watching parents move "across the country to support their kids" during the Olympics.

"Let's not encourage athletics. Cut to, here we are in Ann Arbor," Ripa quipped.

