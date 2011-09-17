Family Photo: The Ripa-Consuelos - Group Shot
It's a family day out in New York City for Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their three children -- Michael Joseph, 14, Lola Grace, 10, and Joaquin Antonio, 8½.
“I always tell my kids — you don’t have to be the best at sports, the smartest, the best at math, but you do have to have the best manners,” the Live! host, 40, explains.
“I don’t tolerate piggish behavior in kids, and mine have learned the hard way.”
