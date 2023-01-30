Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 02:40 PM
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest.

The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad.

"We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week? A week and a half ago? From London, and she's so excited to be living with us again because it's her last semester in college," said Consuelos, who was guest co-hosting the show.

The Riverdale star continued, "She's not going to go back to her apartment, she's staying with us. And you know what she does now? The door's closed in our bedroom, no knock, she just walks in and says, 'Hey girls!'"

Ripa confirmed the repeated greeting as Consuelos explained he had to level with her daughter about her unannounced pop-ins.

"And so I said, Lola — I don't want you to take this the wrong way, I'm very excited that you are home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You're so funny and you're just fantastic. But you gotta knock," he shared.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a>, Mark Consuelos, Lola Consuelos
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Lola Consuelos. Kelly Ripa/instagram

"Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem," Ripa pointed out.

"Your fault! Don't you think she's been traumatized enough by walking in before?" the father of three joked.

Ripa then jokingly compared her daughter to someone who tests their luck with an electric fence, saying that now Lola "knocks while entering."

"I'm coming in. Hey ladies!" Ripa mimicked.

Consuelos went on to issue an official warning to his daughter about the week ahead.

"Well, be warned Lola Conseulos. Cause this week's freaky week, isn't it? Yeah, this is Jan. 30. We're going to get freaky this week," he said with a laugh.

Confused, Ripa laughed and said, "Why this week? Is this historically freaky week?"

The actor added with a smile, "It is now."

Along with Lola, Ripa and Consuelos are parents to sons Joaquin, 19, and Michael, 25.

