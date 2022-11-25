Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Laughs with Their Three Kids on Thanksgiving

Kelly Ripa was joined by husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids — Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on November 25, 2022 01:30 PM
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Photo: kelly Ripa/instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are grateful to have their kids home for the holidays.

The empty nesters welcomed their three children — Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25 — home for Thanksgiving. The family, also joined by some friends, had a blast as they posed for photos together throughout the night.

Not only did the couple's kids pose for plenty of family photos, they also had fun joking around together. Posing dramatically wearing rubber gloves with her daughter, the Live host joked, "Clean up crew."

Soon after, they were joined by Michael, who joined in on the fun. "All hands on deck," the mom of three joked.

L: Caption . PHOTO: kelly Ripa/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: kelly Ripa/instagram

On an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, the mom of three, 52, opened up about the difficulties of "adulting" as her kids join the workforce, sharing that her oldest son Michael, 25, had a hard time with his post-college job.

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend." said Ripa. "I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

"So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

L: Caption . PHOTO: kelly Ripa/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: kelly Ripa/instagram

Michael had a major achievement earlier this month — making it into PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue!

The 25-year-old appeared in a portfolio of famous sons, where he joked that his father, 51, always wants him and his brother Joaquin "to look like him."

"I got new glasses and then my dad texts me, 'Where did you get those glasses?' " Michael recalled. "And I'm like, 'Oh no, can you at least pick a different color?' My dad, my brother and I will be wearing the same black pants and gray shirt and I'm like, I try to look a little different than that. I like to stand out a little bit."

