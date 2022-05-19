Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael's NYU Graduation — See the Family Photos!
Better late than never!
On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attended New York University's graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium where their son Michael, 24, received his diploma.
While the couple's son officially graduated from the school in 2020, an in-person ceremony was postponed at the time due to COVID restrictions.
Michael, who studied film at the university, was also supported at the ceremony by his brother Joaquin, 19, and sister Lola, 20, as seen in a sweet family photo posted to their dad's Instagram Story.
Consuelos also snapped a silly photo from the stands of his graduating son wearing his purple gown and cap.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Kelly Ripa Quizzes Her Kids to See Who Knows Her Best in a Special Mother's Day Episode of Live!
Ripa and Consuelos weren't the only stars at Wednesday's ceremony — Taylor Swift was also present to deliver her first-ever commencement speech and receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.
After she received her accolade, she stepped up to the podium to deliver a 20-minute speech where she gave the audience personal anecdotes, imparted wisdom from her career and assured them that making mistakes is inevitable.
"Last time I was in a stadium this size, I was dancing in heels and wearing a glittery leotard. This outfit is much more comfortable," Swift began, later referencing her hit 1989 song. "To all the parents, family members, mentors, teachers, allies, friends and loved ones here today who have supported these students ... let me say to you now: Welcome to New York. It's been waiting for you."
In March, the prestigious Manhattan school announced Swift, 32, would be receiving the honor and addressing the school as a speaker.
It called Swift "one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation" in a statement, and recognized her various career achievements, including the fact that she is the only female artist to ever win album of the year three times at the Grammys, and the only solo artist this century to have three albums reach No. 1 in one year.