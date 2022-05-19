Michael Consuelos officially graduated from New York University in 2020 but an in-person ceremony was postponed at the time due to COVID restrictions

Better late than never!

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attended New York University's graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium where their son Michael, 24, received his diploma.

While the couple's son officially graduated from the school in 2020, an in-person ceremony was postponed at the time due to COVID restrictions.

Michael, who studied film at the university, was also supported at the ceremony by his brother Joaquin, 19, and sister Lola, 20, as seen in a sweet family photo posted to their dad's Instagram Story.

Consuelos also snapped a silly photo from the stands of his graduating son wearing his purple gown and cap.

mark consuelos, kelly ripa Kelly Ripa

Left: Credit: mark consuelos/Instagram Right: Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

