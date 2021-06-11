Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Youngest Son Joaquin's High School Graduation

Joaquin Consuelos is heading off to the University of Michigan, where he will be part of the wrestling team

The youngest Consuelos child is officially a high school graduate!

On Friday, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their son Joaquin's high school graduation, sharing several photos from the special milestone event.

Ripa, 50, posted a series of pictures throughout the day to her Instagram Stories, beginning with a cute photo of her and Joaquin both wearing their robes - a bathrobe for the proud mom and a graduation robe for her son, 18.

Ripa and Consuelos, who are also parents to daughter Lola, 19 and son Michael, 23, later snapped a cute selfie at the graduation ceremony.

"The Graduate! #2021 👨‍🎓," Ripa captioned the picture.

Ripa also captured a photo of her son "casually chatting" with his school's commencement speaker: Gayle King!

As Joaquin is the youngest child in the family, Ripa noted in another photo that she and Consuelos, 50, will soon be "empty nesters" when Joaquin leaves for college.

In March, Joaquin decided he'll be attending the University of Michigan, where he will be part of the wrestling team.

Last month, Joaquin marked another milestone in his high school career and headed off to prom.

The proud parents shared photos of their son getting ready for prom night with his date. In the photos, Joaquin sported a sleek black tuxedo, which Ripa said belonged to his father.

"It's Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa," Consuelos captioned his Instagram post, on which Ripa, 50, commented: "In your tux and shoes no less! 😍😍"

"Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa. 💕💕" the Live with Kelly and Ryan host captioned her own post.