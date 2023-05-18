Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'

As for the college grad's next steps, Lola previously spoke to PEOPLE in August about kick-starting her music career with her debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining"

By
Published on May 18, 2023 12:05 AM
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Photo: kelly Ripa/instagram

Lola Consuelos is officially a college graduate!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their daughter graduating from New York University (NYU) on Instagram Wednesday.

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-hosts shared a sweet video collage of moments captured at the ceremony — aptly set to Ella Fitzgerald's rendition of "Whatever Lola Wants."

"Lola Gets! 🎓" Ripa, 52, wrote. She continued to celebrate her daughter's feat in the caption, writing, "#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩‍🎓 🎉."

Lola's father, 52, also shared the montage on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"

Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
kelly ripa/instagram

The video begins with the 21-year-old, who studied music and production, posing in front of silver 2023 balloons before pictures of her smiling in her cap and gown are displayed.

Kelly and Mark are then seen kissing their daughter on the cheek, followed by some shots of Lola embracing loved ones.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
kelly Ripa/instagram

The video features more sweet moments of Lola hugging her mom and dad, the former of whom was sporting violet sunglasses — NYU's signature color.

Lola's 25-year-old brother Michael Consuelos was also in attendance and was seen posing with his parents and sister at the ceremony at Yankee Stadium. Kelly and Mark also share a son, Joaquin, 20.

As for the college grad's next steps, Lola previously spoke to PEOPLE in August about kick-starting her music career with her debut single titled "Paranoia Silverlining".

Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
kelly Ripa/instagram

The singer said that her parents — who demonstrated support ahead of the song's release — were the first to listen to the track when it was finished.

"They loved it," she said of the song. "My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

She added that their public support for her on social media is something she "loves."

"My parents, oddly, even though they're in the business, the one thing they have actually no idea about is music," she said. "They really don't know what they're talking about once when it comes to music. So it's very sweet to see them do their posts here and there and their little videos."

Related Articles
Sonja Morgan Pens Sweet Tribute to Daughter Quincy After Her College Graduation: 'Proudest Day'
Sonja Morgan Pens Sweet Tribute to Daughter Quincy After Her College Graduation: 'Proudest Day'
John Legend, Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Treat Son Miles to Brownies and a Crown on His 5th Birthday
Savannah Chrisley Shares How Brother Grayson Was a 'Surprise' Addition to the Family on 17th Birthday
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Brother Grayson Was a 'Surprise' Addition to the Family in 17th Birthday Tribute
Amy Adams, Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams' Husband Darren Le Gallo Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 13th Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Pregnant Nabela Noor Celebrates Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2
Nabela Noor Enjoys Countryside-Themed Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2 — See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Joe Biden
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023
Tina Knowles 18th Annual Hammer Museum Gala
Beyoncé's Kids Attend 'The Little Mermaid' London Premiere with Grandma Tina Knowles
Tarek & Heather El Moussa make an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Say Having a Baby Boy After Fertility Journey Is a 'Dream Come True'
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Daughter Matilda: 'That's My Girl'
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: ‘Such A Love’
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: 'Such a Love'
Angelina Jolie and Zahara
Angelina Jolie Takes a Trip to New York City with Daughter Zahara — See the Photo!
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos buying an Italian soccer team
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Italian Soccer Team Earns Promotion: 'Magical Cinderella Year' (Exclusive)
denise richards, sami sheen
Sami Sheen Wishes Mom Denise Richards a Happy Mother's Day: 'Can't Thank You Enough'
Teen Mom's Janelle Evans Reunites with Mom for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsReJNDunJ_/. Jenelle Evans/Instagram
'Teen Mom' 's Jenelle Evans Reunites with Her Mother for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'
Cara Kennedy Cuomo graudation
Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo Celebrate Oldest Daughter's Ivy League Business School Graduation