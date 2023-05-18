Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'

Lola Consuelos is officially a college graduate!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their daughter graduating from New York University (NYU) on Instagram Wednesday.

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-hosts shared a sweet video collage of moments captured at the ceremony — aptly set to Ella Fitzgerald's rendition of "Whatever Lola Wants."

"Lola Gets! 🎓" Ripa, 52, wrote. She continued to celebrate her daughter's feat in the caption, writing, "#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩‍🎓 🎉."

Lola's father, 52, also shared the montage on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"

kelly ripa/instagram

The video begins with the 21-year-old, who studied music and production, posing in front of silver 2023 balloons before pictures of her smiling in her cap and gown are displayed.

Kelly and Mark are then seen kissing their daughter on the cheek, followed by some shots of Lola embracing loved ones.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kelly Ripa/instagram

The video features more sweet moments of Lola hugging her mom and dad, the former of whom was sporting violet sunglasses — NYU's signature color.

Lola's 25-year-old brother Michael Consuelos was also in attendance and was seen posing with his parents and sister at the ceremony at Yankee Stadium. Kelly and Mark also share a son, Joaquin, 20.

As for the college grad's next steps, Lola previously spoke to PEOPLE in August about kick-starting her music career with her debut single titled "Paranoia Silverlining".

kelly Ripa/instagram

The singer said that her parents — who demonstrated support ahead of the song's release — were the first to listen to the track when it was finished.

"They loved it," she said of the song. "My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

She added that their public support for her on social media is something she "loves."

"My parents, oddly, even though they're in the business, the one thing they have actually no idea about is music," she said. "They really don't know what they're talking about once when it comes to music. So it's very sweet to see them do their posts here and there and their little videos."