Kelly Ripa Gets Love from 'Powerhouse' Daughter Lola After Sharing Sweet Tribute About Her
Kelly Ripa shares daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa is getting some love from daughter Lola after posting about her on Instagram in honor of National Daughter’s Day.
On Friday, Ripa shared a photo of 19-year-old Lola smiling at the camera in a simple T-shirt and jeans. “Happy #nationaldaughterday to this powerhouse ♥️ @theyoungestyung thank you for choosing me to be your mom,” Ripa, 49, wrote alongside the photo.
“I love you so much! ❤️❤️,” Lola commented on the sweet post, with her mom echoing in response, “I love you so much ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”
Ripa shares Lola, as well as sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos. Last month, the mother-daughter pair opened up to PEOPLE about their sense of style — and which clothing items they steal from each other’s closets.
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host raved about her teen daughter’s effortless style, while Lola confessed to stealing a few of her mom’s crop tops in the past because she “wanted something that showed off my figure.”
“If I had your figure, I’d be showing it off too,” Ripa said in response. "I’d be sitting here naked," she joked. "I’d be sitting here, no clothes on, in the woods."
They shared another sweet exchange when Ripa reflected on Lola’s sophisticated fashion sense after being asked what she would wear from her daughter's closet.
"The one item of clothing that I would wear from my daughter’s closet is every article of clothing she owns," she shared, turning to her daughter to add, "If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You’ve got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence."
Ripa said that though she sometimes wishes Lola would dress more conservatively, she ultimately admires her daughter's cool sense of style.
"Sometimes I think to myself, 'Gee, I wish she would put a sweater on. She looks cold'," Ripa joked. "I’m always glad when you don’t because you have your own individual style and I just think you rock it."