Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Votes for the First Time: 'Chip off the Ol' Block,' Proud Mom Says

Lola Consuelos has voted in her first election, and mom Kelly Ripa couldn’t be prouder.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a series of photos of her family voting early for the upcoming presidential election, starting with one of daughter Lola.

In the photo, Lola stands in the rain, donning a mask and an “I voted” sticker. The next pictures in the slide shows Ripa’s son Michael holding up his sticker, Ripa and Lola posing for a selfie and a mirror shot of the TV personality posing with her “I voted” sticker on her phone case.

“Couple of chips off the ol’ block 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #iamavoter (Lola’s first election!) Michael and i voted a couple of days ago, but had to grab a pic of @theyoungestyung ♥️🤍💙 #vote2020 (check on early voting times by clinking the link in my bio),” Ripa, 50, captioned the Instagram post Friday evening.

Ripa shares Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, as well as 17-year-old son Joaquin, with husband of 24 years Mark Consuelos.

In August, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about how they approach parenting. “As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," Ripa said at the time.

About parenthood, the mom of three added, "I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

Consuelos, 49, shared he never thought he'd let Lola out of his sight. “As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit," he says. "Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has.”

As for Lola, she said her dad taught her “to take everything day by day — not to dwell on the past but to focus on the future.”