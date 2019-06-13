Kelly Ripa Shares Pics of Daughter Lola Consuelos in Cap and Gown at Her High School Graduation

Lola Consuelos is officially a high school graduate!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter, 17, received her high school diploma on Thursday, and her parents were in attendance to cheer on their only daughter, with Ripa, 48, sharing multiple photos from the occasion on her Instagram Stories.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a family photo of herself and her husband with Lola, and as well as their sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

“The Graduate 🎓 #2019,” Ripa captioned her photo of the family of five.

In the first of three photos of Lola — who turns 18 on Sunday — on Ripa’s Instagram Stories, the graduate posed with Mark, 48, with Ripa writing, “it’s happening now!!”

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Lola, Michael, and Joaquin

The Riverdale actor and dad of three was decked out in a suit for the graduation, while Lola was all smiles beside her father in her blue cap and gown, with a white dress and white heels.

In the next photo, the graduate was snapped by her mom walking with a friend, with both girls holding orange roses and smiling at the camera.

The final photo on Ripa’s Instagram Stories shows Lola posing with a friend with their caps in their hands, with Ripa writing, “#grads” on the picture.

Mark and Lola Conuelos

Lola is set to attend New York University in the fall, where her brother Michael also attends.

A week prior to her graduation, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host also shared photos from another special occasion for her daughter — prom!

Lola Consuelos

Lola Consuelos

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom2019 💚💚 love you @tar3kfahmy and @theyoungestyung,” Ripa captioned the photos, tagging Lola and her date’s Instagram accounts.

For her outfit, Lola chose an emerald green evening gown featuring a V-neck and slit at the skirt. She styled her hair in long, loose waves and accessorized with metallic sandals, lariat necklace and the essential flower corsage on her wrist.

Mark shared the same photo of wife Ripa posing with Lola, writing, “My girls…❤️♥️….#prom.”

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos

In April, the entire Ripa-Consuelos family sat down for PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful issue in which Mark and Kelly dished about the beauty and style advice they’re handing down to their kids.

“What is the one thing I’ve always told you?” Ripa asked Lola. When Lola searched for the answer, Ripa interjected, “Never touch your eyebrows! I have always told you never to touch your eyebrows, and you never have, and I’m so right about that.”

They also revealed that out of everyone in the family, Lola is the funniest.

“The funniest, hands down,” said Michael.

“She is just so smart and witty and funny, and she just gets it, you know? Lola knows exactly what people are about and how to handle herself in any situation,” said Mark.