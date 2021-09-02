The adorable throwback photo comes just days after Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos became empty-nesters after sending their youngest child off to college

Kelly Ripa Shares the Cutest First Day of School Photo of Her 3 Kids from 13 Years Ago

They grow up so fast!

On Thursday, Kelly Ripa posted an adorable throwback photo to Instagram featuring her husband Mark Consuelos with their three children on their first day of school in 2008.

In the heartwarming photo, the actor smiles alongside his kids Michael, now 24, Joaquin, 18, and Lola, 20, who look ready for a new school year with their backpacks in hand.

"#tbt 2008 First day of school. 📚📚📚♥️♥️♥️♥️," Ripa captioned the sweet memory.

Pal Anderson Cooper commented on the cute post, "Best picture ever!!" to which Ripa jokingly replied that she is "going to need to be medicated" when his son Wyatt, 16 months, goes to school.

Earlier this week, Ripa and Consuelos, both 50, became empty-nesters after sending their youngest child Joaquin off to college.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a glimpse at life at home without their kids, posting a selfie on the couch with Consuelos.

"So far we are crushing this empty nest thing," she captioned the Instagram post.

"I had almost no doubt," wrote their oldest son Michael in the comments section.

The post comes after the University of Michigan's wrestling team announced that Joaquin would attend the school as a member of the team. "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program," Joaquin commented on the announcement in March.