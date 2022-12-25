Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin

Published on December 25, 2022 05:11 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Photo: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19.

"Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one by their two dogs.

Ripa and Consuelos, 51, previously stepped out with Lola for a performance of The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center. "Christmas Eve-eve. Our favorite holiday tradition," the mother of three captioned photos of the outing.

Earlier this month, Ripa showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasts a "33 year ornament collection" among its branches.

As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at the family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in the background.

Among the shimmery highlights were ornaments that featured photos of the three children and various other sentimental mementos, including a margarita ornament and one that bears the Union Jack flag.

"Isn't she lovely 🎄♥️," Ripa wrote in a post alongside a full-size photo of the multicolored, sparkly centerpiece.

"She's lovely," agreed Consuelos, 51, in a comment.

The empty nesters welcomed their three children home for Thanksgiving last month. The family, also joined by some friends, had a blast as they posed for photos together throughout the night.

Not only did the couple's kids pose for plenty of family photos, they also had fun joking around together. Posing dramatically wearing rubber gloves with her daughter, the Live host joked, "Clean up crew."

Soon after, they were joined by Michael, who joined in on the fun. "All hands on deck," the mom of three joked.

