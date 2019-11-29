Kelly Ripa Celebrates Thanksgiving with a 'Gratitude Filled' Throwback Photo of Entire Family

Throwback Thursday: Thanksgiving edition!

Kelly Ripa celebrated Thanksgiving with a throwback photo with husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, from eight years ago.

Ripa, 49, shared a sweet photo from the holiday celebration, writing, “A gratitude filled #tbt. Circa 2011. Happy Thanksgiving with love from the Consuelos Gang Gang 🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃.”

Consuelos, 48, shared some moments from the family’s holiday celebration on Thursday, including a cute selfie with his wife smiling at the dinner table.

The holiday season marks a special time for the whole family to get back together, as Joaquin is the only one left living at home. Michael is a senior at New York University and currently living in his own Big Apple apartment, while Lola, who is a freshman and studying music at the same school, lives in the dorms.

According to Ripa, Lola has been having a great experience at college thus far. “She loves it, she loves it,” Ripa told guest co-host Anderson Cooper on her talk show earlier last month.

“When she was a little girl, like, 3 years old, she used to play dorm room in her bedroom. First she played sleep away camp, then she played dorm room,” Ripa added. “So this is like a girl who was meant to live away from us. She was born to live outside of the house!”

When Cooper asked if she had dropped Lola off at school, Ripa joked that her daughter’s enthusiasm to move out made for an easy process.

“Dropped her off? She jumped out of a moving car and was like, ‘Bye!’ Bye, bye!’” Ripa teased.

And while Lola is no longer living at home, Ripa told Cooper she’s still found a way to parent from afar.

“I’ve been on her because she has been working on this project,” Ripa explained. “I was like, ‘I want you to send me your rough draft of your song. I want to hear what you’ve laid down so far.’ And she’s been kind of blowing me off and not responding. So last night I said, ‘This is your last chance to send me what you’ve been working on.’ I don’t know what I’m going to do but I decided I would give her [an ultimatum]!”