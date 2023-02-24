Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin's 20th Birthday with Throwback Photos: It Goes By in a 'Flash'

Kelly Ripa can't believe how fast her son Joaquin is growing up.

On Friday, the mom of three, 52, celebrated her son's 20th birthday with some sweet throwback photos on her Instagram Story, later musing on Live with Kelly and Ryan that watching her kids grow up has gone by in a "flash."

Ripa, who shares sons Joaquin, Michael, 25, and daughter Lola, 21, with husband Mark Consuelos (who will soon be joining her as a co-host on Live), gave her son a special birthday shout-out on Friday morning's show.

"It is my son's 20th birthday today. The newborn," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest.

"How does it feel when you hear those words spoken in the English language? How does it make you feel?" asked Seacrest.

Ripa then shared she's been watching some home videos with Lola and recalled a funny memory of Joaquin stealing a stuffed animal from his older brother Michael.

"When I look at him, when I look at them, that's how I see them. Only now they're much bigger," she said of her kids.

"Does it go by in a flash? I know it's a long journey," Seacrest asked Ripa.

"No, it's a flash. It's a minute," she asserted.

"Are you and Mark so happy and proud though? You did it, you raised three amazing kids who are now adults."

"We are so thrilled we did it young because now I'm like, 'Imagine if our kids were this age now?' " said Ripa.

In September 2021, Ripa opened up on her show about dropping Joaquin — who is on the wrestling team at the University of Michigan — off at college, sharing, "It was hard. It was really hard."

"We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful," she recalled. "And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.' And he didn't say anything, he was just giving me a hug. But he turned to walk away and I said, 'Wait, Joaquin, one more!' And he kept walking. And I knew that it was happening to him too, the emotion."

"It's one of those things where you can never be ready," Ripa added. "We've done it before, but the other two, they stayed in New York, so we knew they were there, even though their visits weren't as frequent as we thought."