Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin's 20th Birthday with Throwback Photos: It Goes By in a 'Flash'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share sons Michael, 25, Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 11:55 AM
Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin birthday
Photo: Kelly Ripa/instagram

Kelly Ripa can't believe how fast her son Joaquin is growing up.

On Friday, the mom of three, 52, celebrated her son's 20th birthday with some sweet throwback photos on her Instagram Story, later musing on Live with Kelly and Ryan that watching her kids grow up has gone by in a "flash."

Ripa, who shares sons Joaquin, Michael, 25, and daughter Lola, 21, with husband Mark Consuelos (who will soon be joining her as a co-host on Live), gave her son a special birthday shout-out on Friday morning's show.

"It is my son's 20th birthday today. The newborn," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest.

"How does it feel when you hear those words spoken in the English language? How does it make you feel?" asked Seacrest.

Ripa then shared she's been watching some home videos with Lola and recalled a funny memory of Joaquin stealing a stuffed animal from his older brother Michael.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kelly Ripa/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Kelly Ripa/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kelly Ripa/instagram

"When I look at him, when I look at them, that's how I see them. Only now they're much bigger," she said of her kids.

"Does it go by in a flash? I know it's a long journey," Seacrest asked Ripa.

"No, it's a flash. It's a minute," she asserted.

"Are you and Mark so happy and proud though? You did it, you raised three amazing kids who are now adults."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kelly Ripa/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kelly Ripa/instagram

"We are so thrilled we did it young because now I'm like, 'Imagine if our kids were this age now?' " said Ripa.

In September 2021, Ripa opened up on her show about dropping Joaquin — who is on the wrestling team at the University of Michigan — off at college, sharing, "It was hard. It was really hard."

"We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful," she recalled. "And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.' And he didn't say anything, he was just giving me a hug. But he turned to walk away and I said, 'Wait, Joaquin, one more!' And he kept walking. And I knew that it was happening to him too, the emotion."

"It's one of those things where you can never be ready," Ripa added. "We've done it before, but the other two, they stayed in New York, so we knew they were there, even though their visits weren't as frequent as we thought."

Related Articles
Kelly ripa
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin's 19th Birthday: 'We Love You Buddy'
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shares Family Christmas Cards with Her Three Kids Spanning Almost Two Decades https://www.instagram.com/p/CmfC4rMPYvF/
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Family Holiday Cards with Her 3 Kids That Span Nearly Two Decades
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Laughs with Their Three Kids on Thanksgiving
Michael Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose backstage as Jake Shears of the rock group "The Scissor Sisters" makes his Broadway debut in the hit musical "Kinky Boots" on Broadway at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre on January 8, 2018 in New York City
Kelly Ripa Says Son Michael's Post-College Job 'Evaporated' Due to Pandemic: 'Adulting Is Hard'
Kelly Ripa/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjvmCDsLgjV/?hl=en. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Support Son Joaquin During College Wrestling Match
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin's College Wrestling Championship Win
Kelly Ripa Instagram
Kelly Ripa Reflects on Motherhood as Her Youngest Son Turns 19: 'You Blink and They're Gone'
Kelly Ripa showing Michael Consuelos in Sexiest Man Alive issue
Watch Proud Mom Kelly Ripa's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Son in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Issue
Mark Consuelos/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjNjO2rg1UF/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kelly Ripa Celebrates 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest Celebrate Kelly Ripa's 52nd Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Kelly Ripa's children
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Photo of Her 3 Kids: 'Back in the Nest for a Couple of Weeks'
Kelly ripa
Kelly Ripa Says Youngest Son Joaquin Consuelos Got His Driver's License: 'Big Day in Our House'
lola consuelos prom dress
Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Turning 21 with 'Last Hurrah' Overseas Before She's 'Off the Family Nipple'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend sUNICEF Snowflake Ball 2012
Kelly Ripa Recalls Asking Mark Consuelos to Shave His 'Porn Mustache' But 'He Didn't Want To'