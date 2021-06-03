Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are also proud parents to daughter Lola, 19, and son Joaquin, 18

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Throwback Photos of Son Michael in Honor of His 24th Birthday

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are taking a walk down memory lane on their son Michael's birthday.

The couple celebrated their eldest son turning 24 on Wednesday by sharing throwback photos of Michael alongside heartfelt birthday wishes for the New York University graduate on Instagram.

"24 years ago at 7:17pm you made your grand entrance into our lives and began our family!" Ripa, 50, captioned a video montage of photos of Michael throughout the years. "We love you bigger than big! @michael.consuelos."

The two-minute clip included an array family pictures, including Michael with his siblings: Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

Consuelos, 50, posted more throwback photos on his account, writing in a post, "Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !! You led the way. We love you!!!

The sweet tribute prompted many of the Riverdale actor's followers to remark their uncanny father-son resemblance.

"Twins 😳," mixed martial artist Cub Swanson wrote in the comments section.

"Mark really said 'copy & paste' with this one 😂😂," another fan commented.

Ripa and Consuelos opened up about their roles as parents in PEOPLE's inaugural Family Issue in August, sharing that things have gotten better with age.

"As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," Ripa said.

"I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping," the Live with Kelly and Ryan host continued. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss Their 'Traditional and Almost Old-Fashioned' Marriage Roles

In 2019, Ripa and Consuelos told PEOPLE that they are proud of the way their children have remained immune to the artifice of stardom.

"It's a cliché, but beauty is really something that comes from the inside," Consuelos explained. "And our kids get that."

At the time, Ripa said that Michael "has the strongest moral compass of anyone I've ever known."