Kelly Ripa Reveals She Has a Favorite Child — But 'They Don't Know Who They Are'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Kelly Ripa is spilling her parenting secrets.

The daytime talk show host, 51, was joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos, 50, on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. During the episode, Consuelos — who filled in for Ryan Seacrest as guest host — and Ripa spoke candidly about their three kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ripa admitted that she has a favorite child, but would not reveal their identity. She and Consuelos share three kids: sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18 and daughter Lola, 20.

"I have a favorite child and I have a favorite dog but they don't know who they are. As a matter of fact, each one of my kids accuses the other child of being my favorite. Constantly," Ripa shared. "They're like, 'Well, you're mom's favorite.' 'No you are.' 'No, you are!' And that's the best game to play, isn't it? You never know who is going to benefit at the reading of the will."

Consuelos agreed, saying, "None of them," before making a reference to HBO's Succession. "They get nothing. They get zero. You have to make your own pile!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kelly ripa and mark consuelos' family Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their children | Credit: Miller Mobley

"Make your own pile, that's right," Ripa replied. "You make your own pile, says [Succession's] Logan Roy, our fearless leader. Though he said several expletives that we can't say on TV."

She continued, "But Mark can't not indicate who his favorite is. The dogs know who Mark's favorite is and the kids know who Mark's favorite is."

When Consuelos protested, telling Ripa, "I don't have a favorite child," she shot back, "Oh please!" but he stood firm.

"I don't! But I do have a favorite dog, I do. Now that Chewie's not listening to the show right now, I can say I love Chewie but I really, really love Lena," Consuelos said.

While Ripa pointed out that Chewie "can't hear anything anymore," Consuelos insisted, "It's just that Lena's cuddlier. She lets you cuddle her."

Consuelos and Ripa — who have been married for 25 years — previously opened up about family life with PEOPLE in August 2020.

"As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," Ripa said.