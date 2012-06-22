Kelly Osbourne shares a sweet family photo of her brother and niece

How’s this for cute overload?

Jack Osbourne had two cuddly gals on his hands Thursday, as evidenced by this sweet photo taken with his sister, Kelly Osbourne, and his daughter, Pearl Clementine, 8 weeks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Best family night ever!” Kelly Tweeted with her photo, adding: “nothing like a hug my little brother @mrjacko!”

Despite his recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Jack tells PEOPLE, “my life is far from over.” And his new baby with fiancée Lisa Stelly comes first.

Said Jack: “I’ve got a family and that’s what’s supposed to be the most important thing.”