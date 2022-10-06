Kelly Osbourne Says She's 'Terrified but Excited' to Be a New Mom: 'I Don't Want to Be Perfect'

Kelly Osbourne knows not everything goes according to plan when it comes to being a first-time parent, but she's trying her best to keep cool about it.

"[I'm] terrified, but absolutely excited," the 37-year-old tells PEOPLE of welcoming a baby into the world while discussing her partnership to celebrate the first annual National No Sugar Day on Oct. 3. "I don't want to be a perfect mom, but I want to be the best mom that I can be, so I overthink absolutely everything."

In May, the former Fashion Police co-host announced that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45, of the rock band Slipknot, in an Instagram post.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote at the time. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

Though she's trying to remain calm, Osbourne tells PEOPLE she's stressing out over getting the best for her baby's arrival.

"Even down to, 'Did I get the right crib sheets?' " she jokes. "What if I got the wrong bassinets?"

Luckily, she has a little help from her family. Brother Jack Osbourne, 36, and his fiancée Aree Gearheart recently welcomed their first baby together, his fourth, a daughter named Maple Artemis.

"I run everything past her," Osbourne says of Gearheart. "So we're both very similar with how we want to do this so it's been great to have somebody to bounce my crazy head off of."

Osbourne also reveals that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester. She admits she's been feeling great since changing up her diet and lifestyle, cutting out sugar and reducing her carbohydrate intake, and it has even inspired her boyfriend.

"Well, he's on tour, so he hasn't had to deal with any of my complaining about it," the U.K. native jokes. "I will say it has inspired him and he's been following. He stopped drinking coffee because he put sugar in his coffee. He stopped drinking soda. He dropped 10 lbs. in the first week. I was like, 'You a------.'"

Although she's keeping quiet on the due date, one thing she wants to make known is her first post-baby meal.

"Oh my God — My first thing that I want to eat is a Margherita pizza," Osbourne says with excitement. "With all different kinds of cheeses that you're not allowed to eat when you're pregnant."