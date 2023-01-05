Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out After Mom Sharon Reveals Baby Boy's Name: 'No One's Place But Mine'

Kelly Osbourne is already proving she's a fiercely protective mama bear.

The new mom took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the news that she welcomed a baby boy with Slipknot musician beau Sid Wilson after her mom, Sharon Osbourne, revealed the infant's name on live TV.

"I am not ready to share him with the world," Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

On Tuesday's episode of her UK TV show The Talk, Sharon revealed that Kelly had welcomed her baby, a son named "Sidney," sharing a name with his father.

Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Kelly and her baby are also "doing so great, so great," added Sharon. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

This isn't the first time that one of Kelly's parents has slipped out details of her son. Despite their 37-year-old daughter initially trying to keep the sex of her baby secret during pregnancy, her dad Ozzy Osbourne had trouble keeping the information private.

Sharon (left) and Kelly Osbourne. Michael Kovac/Getty

"Well, look, all I will say is that my dad has f------ told everybody," the first-time mom told PEOPLE exclusively on Oct. 3. "Because he's so excited."

The U.K. native and her boyfriend first announced they were expecting in a May Instagram post, writing, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma."

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson. Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

"To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜," added Kelly.

Speaking to PEOPLE she also admitted that like all new parents, she was suffering from pre-baby nerves too.

"[I'm] terrified, but absolutely excited," Kelly told PEOPLE about the prospect of welcoming a baby into the world. "I don't want to be a perfect mom, but I want to be the best mom that I can be, so I overthink absolutely everything."

Luckily, she had a little help from brother Jack Osbourne, 37, and his fiancée Aree Gearheart, who welcomed daughter Maple Artemis in July.

"I run everything past her," Kelly said of Gearheart. "So we're both very similar with how we want to do this so it's been great to have somebody to bounce my crazy head off of."