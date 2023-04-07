Kelly Osbourne's son is getting his first Easter experience.

The new mom, 38, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Thursday of her baby son Sidney meeting the Easter bunny for the first time as he prepares for his first Easter holiday.

In the photo, Osbourne, sporting lavender hair and a white dress with green leaf and blue hydrangea motifs, laughs as she poses with her son in her arms next to the bunny.

Osbourne's baby boy, whose face was covered with a purple heart, wore a green and white checkered onesie and a matching light blue cardigan in the snap.

"Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny 🐰," Osbourne captioned the cute post.

The photo comes a month after the TV personality shared her first photos with Sidney, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Sid Wilson at the end of 2022.

While on the set for the Osbourne family's new reality series, Home to Roost, the star posed with her infant son on her Instagram Story, showing only the tip of his light-haired head in the photo.

She also shared a photo with her younger brother Jack, 37, making a shocked face while he smiled beside her and pointed down at his nephew while sharing an Irene Banks quote about the importance of an uncle.

Osbourne, who revealed in February that she had taken her "first job since having a baby, spoke candidly about the difficulties of being a working mom while sharing a selfie in the car on her way to work.

Kelly Osbourne and her infant son with Jack Osbourne. Kelly Osbourne/instagram

"I have a newfound respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she admitted. "This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms. 😢."

In January, her mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the name of Kelly's baby boy on her UK TV show The Talk. Kelly and her baby are also "doing so great, so great," said Sharon at the time. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

Kelly later addressed the news that she welcomed a baby boy with Wilson after her mom Sharon's announcement.

"I am not ready to share him with the world," Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

The U.K. native and her boyfriend first announced they were expecting in a May Instagram post, writing, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma."

"To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜," added Kelly.