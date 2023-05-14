Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Her First Mother's Day with Mom Sharon Osbourne: 'You Are a Queen'

"To say I love my Mother is an understatement," she wrote on Instagram

Published on May 14, 2023 03:01 PM
Kelly Osbourne attends Dior Men's Spring 2023 collection show
Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kelly Osbourne is soaking up her first Mother's Day!

The new mom, 38, celebrated the holiday for the first time alongside mom Sharon Osbourne.

"To say I love my Mother is an understatement!!! ❤️ Thank you Mumma for trenching me what love really means and for building the foundation that has allowed me to follow in your footsteps and be the best mum I can be. You are a Queen 👸" she captioned a picture of the mother-daughter duo.

Sharon, 70, also posted to celebrate the holiday.

"𝓑𝓮𝔂𝓸𝓷𝓭 𝓑𝓵𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓮𝓭 ❤️ In any way, shape or form #happymothersday," she caption pictures of the family.

Kelly and her Slipknot rocker boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed their son at the end of 2022.

Kelly Osbourne taking her son to visit the easter bunny
Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

In January, Sharon revealed the name of Kelly's baby boy on her UK TV show The Talk. Kelly and her baby are also "doing so great, so great," said Sharon at the time. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

Kelly later addressed the news that she welcomed a baby boy with Wilson after her mom Sharon's announcement.

"I am not ready to share him with the world," Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

Though Osbourne and Wilson, 45, have known each other since 1999, when they met while Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, their relationship recently turned romantic, a source told PEOPLE in January.

Kelly Osbourne brings baby to work
Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

"They have remained friends since [first meeting]," the source said. "They are very happy together."

In July, Ozzy gushed over his daughter Kelly's pregnancy while speaking to Entertainment Tonight during his appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego.

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," Ozzy, 73, said, before also revealing at the time that his daughter was six months along in her pregnancy.

"The first thing that I'm gonna buy is a microphone," the proud granddad added to ET of a gift he plans to give the little one.

