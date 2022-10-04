Kelly Osbourne Confirms the Sex of Her Baby After Dad Ozzy 'Told Everyone'

"I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,' " the mom-to-be said about her father not being able to keep her big secret

By
Published on October 4, 2022 09:36 PM
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson. Photo: Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne is having a baby boy!

The singer revealed the sex of her first baby whom she shares with boyfriend Sid Wilson in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Monday.

Kelly, 37, also shared how her father Ozzy Osbourne had played a role in announcing the news before she even had the opportunity to do so.

"I mean, he's told everyone...the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to," Kelly said.

"And I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,' but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first — out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The Fashion Police alum, who recently became an aunt again after brother Jack Osbourne welcomed baby daughter Maple, first announced her pregnancy news in May.

Since then her parents including Ozzy, 73, and her mom Sharon Osbourne have been the pillar of support for her, helping her navigate the new journey in her life.

Noting that she's "really, really excited," Kelly told ET: "And my parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey, 'cause my boyfriend is in a band, they tour, so, he's hardly been here, so, every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing. I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' And I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"

During her appearance as a guest host on the latest episode of Red Table Talk featuring Hayden Panettiere last month, the English TV personality opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life.

RELATED VIDEO: Jack Osbourne and Fiancée Aree Gearhart Welcome First Baby Together

"I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not sane. Sanity is what I'm most grateful for," she said at the time.

In July, Ozzy gushed over Kelly's pregnancy while speaking to ET at Comic-Con in San Diego.

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," Ozzy said before also revealing at the time that his daughter was six months along in her pregnancy.

"The first thing that I'm gonna buy is a microphone," the proud granddad added of a gift he plans to give the little one.

