Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant! Star Reveals She's Expecting First Baby: 'I Am Ecstatic'

Kelly Osbourne announced on Instagram Thursday that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting their first baby together

Kelly Osbourne is going to be a mom!

The Fashion Police alum, 37, announced that she is expecting her first baby with her Slipknot rocker boyfriend Sid Wilson, sharing the pregnancy news on Instagram Thursday alongside a selfie of her holding an ultrasound photo.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

Kelly Osbourne pregnant Credit: Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Though Osbourne and Wilson, 45, have known each other since 1999, when they met while Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, their relationship has recently turned romantic, a source told PEOPLE in Janaury.

"They have remained friends since [first meeting]," the source said. "They are very happy together."

While celebrating Valentine's Day this year, Osbourne called Wilson her best friend and "soulmate," adding, "I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson 💜." The couple are now preparing to welcome their first child.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson | Credit: Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Last year, Osbourne opened up about wanting children but said her struggle with addiction "robbed" her of life experiences over the years.

"I feel very behind," Osbourne admitted on a June 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."

"I would have been no kind of mother at all," she added at the time. "Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."

Following nearly four years of sobriety, Osbourne revealed in April 2021 that she had relapsed.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said at the time on her Instagram Story. "I relapsed. Not proud of it, but I am back on track."

The U.K. native added that it "truly is just one day at a time."

She has since been open about her recent sobriety journey. When celebrating her 37th birthday in October, Osbourne shared that she also reached five months of sobriety.