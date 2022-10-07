Kelly Osbourne Says Dad Ozzy 'Told Everybody' the Sex of Her Baby on the Way: 'He's So Excited'

The first-time mom is expecting a baby boy with Slipknot's Sid Wilson

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 7, 2022 03:31 PM

Mum's the word for Kelly Osbourne — literally!

While the 37-year-old tried to keep the sex of her baby on the way a secret, her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, is so elated to be a grandfather again that he's having trouble keeping it in.

"Well, look, all I will say is that my dad has f------ told everybody," the first-time mom tells PEOPLE exclusively while discussing her partnership for the first annual National No Sugar Day on Oct. 3. "Because he's so excited."

The U.K. native and her musician boyfriend, Slipknot's Sid Wilson, announced on Instagram in May that they were expecting their first baby together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly Osbourne pregnant
Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," Osbourne wrote at the time. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

The former Fashion Police host explains that her 73-year-old father has had so much trouble keeping his mouth closed that he accidentally planted it in the press.

"If you just look up one of his interviews, you'll find the answers," Osbourne says. "Even though I'm not saying anything! He did an interview today and I'm outside the door. I'm like, 'Dad, shut up!' He tells everyone because he's so excited."

Earlier this week, the singer revealed she is expecting a baby boy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Despite her dad driving her crazy by spilling the beans, she's feeling great heading into the home stretch of her pregnancy.

Exclusive... Ozzy Osbourne And Kelly Osbourne Shopping In Beverly Hills
FameFlynet

"I am feeling really good," Osbourne, who's keeping her due date to herself, tells PEOPLE. "I am very close to the end of my pregnancy. When you think about, 'Oh, I'm going to be pregnant for nine months,' you think that's the longest time ever. It goes by so quickly, it's unbelievable."

One of the reasons she credits feeling so good? Cutting out certain sugars and carbohydrates from her diet.

As PEOPLE exclusively learned, the former singer was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The news forced her to take a look at her diet and get involved with launching the first annual National No Sugar Day alongside the No Sugar Company and its CEO, Brad Woodgate.

"Basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong," Osbourne shares of her diagnosis. "I wasn't eating right. I didn't realize that it was actually my placenta blocking my body from breaking down sugar properly because I've never had any problems with sugar or anything like that. But I will tell you that now that I have been through this experience and what I have learned, I'll never eat the same way again."

Related Articles
Kelly Osbourne attends Dior Men's Spring 2023 collection show
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis in Third Trimester
Kelly Osbourne attends Dior Men's Spring 2023 collection show
Kelly Osbourne Says She's 'Terrified but Excited' to Be a New Mom: 'I Don't Want to Be Perfect'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kelly Osbourne Confirms the Sex of Her Baby After Dad Ozzy 'Told Everyone'
Hayden Panettiere bravely opens up about years of alcohol abuse, crippling postpartum depression, and, for the first time, reveals her truth about giving up custody of her only child. Special guest host and first time mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne joins the Table with a life-changing update about her addiction recovery and pregnancy journey.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Has a 'Crazy' Household Filled with 'Dogs' and Grandkids
Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse at baby bump
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Gives First Look at Her Baby Bump in Rare Photo
Hilary Swank twins
Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'
ozzy and sharon osbourne photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Still 'in Love' Despite Drama in 40-Year Marriage: 'We Never Gave Up'
ozzy and sharon osbourne photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Ozzy Osbourne Is Determined to Tour Again After 'Nightmare' Health Setbacks: 'Survival Is My Legacy'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals the Sweet Gift He Plans to Give Daughter Kelly's Firstborn Baby
Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 14, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Chrissy Teigen Says Her Past Pregnancy Loss 'Still Hurts' But 'You Get a Thick Skin'
Yungblud, Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sharon Osbourne
Yungblud Explains How Kelly Osbourne Got Sharon and Ozzy to Appear in His Video for 'The Funeral'
chris lane + lauren bushnell
Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Lane Reveal Second Baby's Sex: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'
Kelly Osbourne pregnant
Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant! Star Reveals She's Expecting First Baby: 'I Am Ecstatic'
Riko Shibata; Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter August Francesca
Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne and Fiancée Aree Gearhart Welcome First Baby Together: 'New Level of Love Unlocked'