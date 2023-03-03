Kelly Osbourne Shares First Photo of Baby Boy as She Hangs Out on Set with Jack Osbourne

It's a family affair on the set of the Osbourne family's new reality show, where Kelly Osbourne posed with her baby boy and her little brother Jack

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 3, 2023 05:01 PM
Kelly Osbourne Shares Peeks at Baby Boy After Getting into Full Glam On Set with Jack Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne and her infant son with Jack Osbourne. Photo: Kelly Osbourne/instagram

Kelly Osbourne is bringing her baby to work!

The new mom posed with her infant son on her Instagram Story Friday, first in a solo shot after getting glam as the Osbourne family films their new reality series, Home to Roost.

The shot shows the new mom with her lavender hair in pigtails as she holds son Sidney, who appears to have light hair in the photo. The sticker in the bottom corner reads, "Lights, Camera, Action."

Shortly after, she shared a photo with brother Jack, 37, making a shocked face while he smiles beside her, pointing down at his nephew.

Kelly, 38, shared an Irene Banks quote in the caption, writing, "An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can't sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever."

Kelly's baby boy's head makes an appearance once again, as well as a little hand reaching toward the collar of her shirt.

The new mom revealed on Instagram last week that she had taken her "first job since having a baby," sharing a selfie in the car on her way to work.

"I have a newfound respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she admitted. "This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms. 😢."

Kelly Osbourne attends the world premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" at Flamingo Las Vegas on January 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller/Getty

Kelly and boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed their baby boy at the end of 2022, with Kelly's mom Sharon Osbourne spilling the news on live TV.

In January, the grandmother-of-five shared the name of Kelly's baby boy on her UK TV show The Talk.

Kelly and her baby are also "doing so great, so great," added Sharon at the time. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

