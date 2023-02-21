Kelly Osbourne Brings Baby to Work After Having 'Hardest' Time Leaving Him on Her First Day Back

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about the difficulties of returning to work after welcoming a newborn.

The new mom, 38, revealed on Instagram over the weekend that she had taken her "first job since having a baby," sharing a selfie in the car on her way to work.

"I have a newfound respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she admitted. "This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms. 😢."

The following day, Osbourne shared a snap on her Instagram Story featuring her son Sidney's car seat as she noted that she was bringing him to work for day two.

"I could not leave him again so it's bring your #BringYourBabyToWorkDay," she wrote.

Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed their baby boy at the end of 2022, with Kelly's mom Sharon Osbourne spilling the news on live TV.

Last month, the grandmother-of-five shared the name of Kelly's baby boy on her UK TV show The Talk.

Kelly and her baby are also "doing so great, so great," added Sharon at the time. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

Kelly later addressed the news that she welcomed a baby boy with Wilson after her mom Sharon's announcement.

"I am not ready to share him with the world," Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

The U.K. native and her boyfriend first announced they were expecting in a May Instagram post that said "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma."

"To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜," added Kelly.