'Bling Empire' 's Kelly Mi Li Welcomes Baby Girl with Boyfriend William Ma: 'Incredibly Grateful'

Kelly Mi Li is officially a mom!

The Bling Empire star, film producer, and entrepreneur, 37, welcomed a baby girl with partner William Ma, a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE.

The couple welcomed daughter Mili Ma on Sunday, April 9, shortly after midnight — making their baby girl an Easter baby born in the year of the rabbit, the couple notes. The newborn weighed 7 lbs., 5 oz. at birth.

"Welcome to the world Mili! She's finally here after being fashionably late to her own due date!" the Hot Jiang founder tells PEOPLE.

"William and I are incredibly grateful to have gone through this journey of pregnancy, with the love and support from all of our friends and family, and Dr. Meschter and her staff at Cedars Sinai."

Kelly Mi Li with her baby girl. courtesy of Kelly Mi Li

The reality star shared the news of her baby's sex in a cute Instagram video in late December.

In the video, vanilla cupcakes with blue and pink glitter decorations sit on a plate while her little white dog, Sophia, pranced around them.

"It's time to see if we're having a boy or a girl," the reality TV star said. Then the camera showed Mi Li cutting one of the cupcakes in half, revealing a pink filling.

Kelly Mi Li and William Ma. Lucas Rossi Photography

"We wanted to keep it sweet and simple and just the two of us, and with Sophia of course," she explained while slicing the cupcake.

"We're having a… girl!" she announced at the end.

In February, Mi Li chatted with PEOPLE, reflecting on her baby shower and "Bling Baby" on the way.

"When I think about this past Saturday, I am so completely lost in happiness that I am speechless. We were surrounded by so much love from friends and family to welcome our baby girl," she said of the event.