Kelly Kay Admits Pregnancy with Late Football Star's Baby Was 'Second to Worst Thing to Ever Happen'

While Kelly Kay is loving her role as a new mom to son Spider, going through her pregnancy without her late college football player boyfriend Spencer Webb was a "very lonely" road.

Just one week before Kay learned of her pregnancy news, Webb, whose nickname was Spider during his time as an athlete at the University of Oregon, died at age 22 in a rock-sliding accident.

"I was there. Spencer passed away in my arms," Kay tells PEOPLE. "I was the one who pulled him out of the water and held his head until the paramedics got there. But unfortunately, he passed as they were arriving."

Throughout her pregnancy, Kay says she was "very lonely" and sad, "just wishing that Spencer was here."

"The pregnancy was second to the worst thing that's ever happened to me besides that day," she admits, beginning to get emotional. "I don't remember the first probably five or six months. A trauma brain is real, and in between morning sickness from being pregnant and just being depressed and not eating, it was super, super hard."

"I actually had to go on high-risk because I wasn't gaining enough weight," she shares. "I think just obviously depression and anxiety. But once they put me on high-risk, they told me if I ate enough protein and everything like that, I could get to where I needed to be."

"And so I did. I kicked my butt in gear and I was like, okay, I have to do this for my son and for him," she says.

"Losing Spencer, that's one thing that you have to grieve — losing the person you love and then you grieve losing the father of your child," Kay continues. "Then you grieve the life that you had planned with that person. And I had to move back to Tennessee and get a house and completely change my entire life on top of dealing with losing him and not being with him."

"So it was a lot to endure being pregnant, and I'm just very, very grateful that Spider came out happy and that we got through it like we did."

Since welcoming her baby boy, Kay says Spider has "brought me out of the depression I was in."

"[Spider] is my best friend and he is my new favorite person on this planet, and I enjoy every second of it. From the smiling and him making eye contact with me, we sleep together and cuddle, to even the poopy diapers and the crying," she says. "I wouldn't change it for the world."

"I'm just so happy that I have a best friend again. All I ever wanted in life was a best friend, a lover and a partner. And Spencer filled those shoes, and now that he's gone, I feel like I have Spider and he's never going to leave me," Kay continues. "He's mine. He's here forever. This is it. It's not just Kelly Kay anymore. It's Kelly and Spider forever."