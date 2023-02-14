Kelly Kay's Loved Ones Celebrate Her Baby with Late Football Star Spencer Webb in Sky-Themed Shower

Kelly Kay, who is expecting a baby with the late football star, was uplifted by friends and family in a sky-themed baby shower

Published on February 14, 2023 05:10 PM
Kelly Kay https://www.instagram.com/kellykay/?hl=en
Photo: Kelly Kay/Instagram

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late college football player Spencer Webb, is honoring the next stage in her pregnancy journey with a beautiful sky-themed baby shower.

The mom-to-be was honored by friends and family, posing in an all-white, long-sleeved fitted dress, cradling her bump in front of a balloon arch featuring all shades of blue, gold, and white, and a cutout crescent moon that reads, "Love you to the moon and back."

Guests at the shower enjoyed baby-themed cookies that were beautifully iced, with some reading, "Spider" and "Baby Webb."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kelly Kay/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Kelly Kay/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kelly Kay/Instagram

Kay announced she is expecting a baby with Webb in August, more than a month after the Oregon tight end died at age 22 in a rock sliding accident. The standout tight end for the Ducks died in July when he fell and hit his head near Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the University of Oregon's Eugene campus.

The model shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding a sign with the baby's sonogram and the words: "Coming soon: Baby Webb."

"We created an angel before heaven gained one," she captioned the post. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kelly Kay/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kelly Kay/Instagram

Sharing a photo over the weekend of a jersey-style t-shirt that reads "Spider" with a number four on it, she wrote, "Well today is absolutely going to send me into orbit," before thanking her sister for the sweet, sentimental gift.

Kay was also gifted a painting at her shower that depicts the late football player holding her bump, to which she wrote, "My whole entire f---ing heart."

On Tuesday, Kay emotionally reflected on the seven-month anniversary of Webb's death in a series of posts on her Instagram Story.

"7 months without you angel. I'll love you and miss you as much from the day you left until the day I die."

"The impact and energy you still have everywhere will never go away, I promise. We all do."

