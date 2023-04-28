Kelly Kay Explains Why She Named Son Spider, Says Using Late Boyfriend's Name Is 'Too Hard' (Exclusive)

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late Oregon football star Spencer Webb, explains why she decided to honor her boyfriend and name their son Spider — Webb's nickname in college — and not Spencer

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 03:30 PM
kelly kay baby
Photo: kelly kay (2)

Kelly Kay is opening up about her baby boy's unique name.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her first few weeks with son Spider, Kay shares why she decided to honor her late college football player boyfriend Spencer Webb by naming their son Spider — Webb's college nickname — and not the athlete's actual moniker.

Just one week before Kay learned of her pregnancy news, Webb died at age 22 in a rock-sliding accident. Kay was at the scene of the accident, telling PEOPLE her boyfriend "passed away in my arms."

Throughout her pregnancy, Kay says she was already referring to her little one as "baby Spider."

"I talked to his best friends about it and I didn't want to name him Spencer Jr. because I believe that Spencer is Spencer and that is his name and I don't want to take that away from him," she explains. "I think it would also be too hard on me to call him Spencer. So I was like, let's call him Spider. That's a badass name. That was his dad's nickname. It's still honoring him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly Kay Spencer Webb baby
Taryn Yager

"I think in today's day and age of naming your kid, it's more acceptable to name them whatever you want. I just thought it fit perfectly. And so I talked to his friends about it and we agreed that that's what we were going to do and here we are," she adds.

Besides honoring Webb with baby Spider's name, Kay plans to continue to keep Webb's memory alive in "every way possible."

"We have pictures all over the house. We have so much memorabilia. And as he grows up, he will always grow up knowing who his dad is."

"I hope to send him to Oregon, and I know he is going to be D1. He's already nonstop," Kay says with a laugh. "We're both very athletic people. [I hope to] send him to football and just follow in Spencer's footsteps as much as I can."

Kelly Kay Spencer Webb baby
Taryn Yager

"Even though his son and I are starting this new life with some trials and tribulations, we're going to make sure to live through Spencer's strength and guidance to make him proud."

Since welcoming her baby boy, Kay says she's enjoying "every single second" of motherhood.

"The joy of the new baby has brought me out of the depression that I was in, but I think that the grief of losing Spencer is a chip on my shoulder that will never go away," she shares.

"[Spider] is my best friend and he is my new favorite person on this planet, and I enjoy every second of it. From the smiling and him making eye contact with me, we sleep together and cuddle, to even the poopy diapers and the crying," she says. "I wouldn't change it for the world."

"I'm just so happy that I have a best friend again. All I ever wanted in life was a best friend, a lover and a partner. And Spencer filled those shoes, and now that he's gone, I feel like I have Spider and he's never going to leave me," she continues. "He's mine. He's here forever. This is it. It's not just Kelly Kay anymore. It's Kelly and Spider forever."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrEfVvdONxP/ Brett Young Shares Joy of Watching Daughters Rowan and Presley 'Fall in Love with Each Other' on Tour
Brett Young Shares Joy of Watching Daughters Rowan and Presley 'Fall in Love with Each Other' (Exclusive)
Kristen Welker
NBC's Kristen Welker Reflects on Infertility Journey, Tells Families 'Don't Give Up': 'It's All Worth It'
quincy Brown, kim porter
Quincy Brown Talks Losing Mom Kim Porter, Carrying on Her Legacy: 'So Much Life' (Exclusive)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 23: Jennifer Gates attends Global Champions Tour of Monaco 2017 on June 23, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
Jennifer Gates Says Best Part of 26 Was 'Healthy Pregnancy and Daughter' as She Shares New Photo
Chris Pratt attends the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere
Chris Pratt Hopes Son Will 'Finally Think I'm Cool' After Seeing 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (Exclusive)
FAMILY LEGACY: Tron Austin with mom Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of the group TLC in season 1, episode 3 of MTV’s Family Legacy, streaming on Paramount +, 2023.
Tron Austin Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up with TLC, Seeing Mom Chilli's Happiness Inspires Him (Exclusive)
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Makes Surprise Appearance, Talks New Role in 'Smurfs' Movie: 'Cool Points' with My Kids
Kelly Kay Spencer Webb baby
Kelly Kay Introduces Baby Spider, Talks Football Star Dying in Her Arms Before Pregnancy News (Exclusive)
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed
'Love Is Blind' 's Cameron Claps Back at People Asking When He and Lauren Are Having a Baby
natalie dodge St. Jude's Children's hospital
Mom Noticed Her Toddler Was Acting Strange. Days Later, She Found Out It Was Stage 4 Cancer (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Step Out for 'First Date Night' Since Birth of Baby Matilda
Lea Michele attends the 2023 Time100 Gala
Lea Michele Shares Update on Her Son's Health: 'Bit of a Long Road Ahead' (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Quincy Brown Tells PEOPLE Exclusively About 'Unique' Upbringing as Diddy's Oldest Son
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChMuj26rh2L/. Baylee Littrell/Instagram
Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's Son Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up on the Road with Musician Dad (Exclusive)
Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, and Gabrielle Union arrive at Gucci Love Parade
Dwyane Wade Says Family Is His Motivation for Having Left Florida: 'Would Not Be Accepted' (Exclusive)
Laura Dern & Diane Ladd
Why Laura Dern Is Still 'So Angry' After Mom Diane Ladd Took Son to Get His Long Hair Cut (Exclusive)