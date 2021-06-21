Kelly Dodd Reveals Daughter Jolie, 14, Has COVID: 'I Thought It Was Over!'

"My daughter has COVID," former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd shared on her Instagram Story

"My daughter has COVID," Kelly, 45, said in a video of her 14-year-old daughter Jolie Dodd sitting at the kitchen counter.

"I thought it was over," the reality star added of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still ongoing and has killed more than 601,000 people in the United States alone, according to data from the New York Times.

It was unclear whether Jolie - who turns 15 on June 25 - has been vaccinated against the virus or not.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 12 through 15 last month. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone 12 and older gets the vaccine.

In the video, Jolie sipped on some soup and water, her mom reassuring her, "you look so pretty."

Jolie is the daughter of Kelly and Michael Dodd. The former pair officially divorced in 2018, after 12 years of marriage (off and on).

Back in February, Jolie penned a sweet letter to Kelly, thanking her for all she does for her.

"I'm writing this to let you know how much I love you and how much you impact my life. Your [sic] one of the funniest, smart, compassionate, loving people I've ever met and I'm so blessed to call you mom," Jolie wrote in a note Kelly shared on social media in February.

"Even though we have our ups and downs your big heart always shines through regardless," Jolie continued. "Thank you for working your ass off to make my life amazing and showing me the whole world. I can't thank you enough for all you do for me. But I love you and hope you have an amazing day mommy!"

Kelly will not be returning to RHOC, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month.

"The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better," she wrote on Twitter after news of her exit broke. "I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future #RHOC."

She's also tackling a health crisis of her own. Just last week, Dodd revealed that she and her husband Rick Leventhal have contracted Lyme disease.