Kelly Clarkson's Husband and Kids Wish Her a Happy Birthday in Sweet Video: 'I Am Bawling!'

Happy Birthday, Kelly Clarkson!

The "I Dare You" singer and TV host turned 38 on Friday and her family sent her an adorable video to mark the occasion.

Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock’s 5½-year-old daughter, River Rose, kicked off the video, which was filmed outside in Montana, where the family has been social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love you, momma,” she said to the camera. “I hope you have a good birthday day and I love you so much. And I would sing a special song for when it’s your birthday, well, today.”

Then, their son Remy, 4, chimed in next with a notably shorter note for his mom, “Okay, happy birthday. The end,” before Blackstock gave Remy a nudge, asking him, "The end? Did you tell her how much you love her?"

“I love you and I’m gonna sing you a special song,” Remy said.

Clarkson’s stepson Seth, 13, also appears in the video alongside his dad. “Happy Birthday Kelly, I love you,” he said before Blackstock sent his own birthday wishes to Clarkson.

“Happy birthday baby,” he said. “I love you more than you'll ever know.”

The Voice coach has been in Montana with Blackstock, River, Remy, Seth and stepdaughter Savannah, 18, for nearly a month, sharing snippets from their home with fans on social media.

During a tour of their ranch in early April, Clarkson said being able to spend time together at the ranch is a silver lining for the family despite the circumstances.

“It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family,” she said. “It’s something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.”

