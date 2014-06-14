Kelly Clarkson Welcomes Daughter River Rose

Image zoom

Christopher Polk/Getty

Kelly Clarkson‘s own little Miss Independent is here!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer welcomed her first child with husband Brandon Blackstock on Thursday, June 12, she announced Saturday on Twitter.

“Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th!” Clarkson, 32, Tweeted. “Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!!”

Following weeks of pregnancy rumors — and a few hints from the mom-to-be! — Clarkson confirmed the pregnancy four weeks after she and Blackstock tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tennessee.

And while the morning sickness threw her for a loop, there was one thing Clarkson was confident about: she was expecting a daughter.

“I’m totally gonna have a girl. I’m manifesting it! And when I have a girl, you’re gonna be like, ‘That chick knew it!’ ” she joked in November, long before officially finding out the sex of her baby on the way.

In January, she revealed her suspicions were right. “I knew it! Only a girl could cause this much drama with all this vomiting ha!” she Tweeted.

But, luckily, if Clarkson and Blackstock, who is already dad to Seth and Savannah, had been surprised with a son, the couple were covered with a name.

“Honestly, the name we’ve picked, if it’s a boy or a girl, it’s the same name,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “You won’t guess it. It’s a random name. But it’s not like … ‘Blue Jazz.’ It’s not going to be a weird name.”

— Anya Leon

div.block-quote blockquote {

background: #f9f9f9;

border-left: 10px solid #ccc;

margin: 1.5em 10px;

padding: 0.5em 10px;

quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";

}

div.block-quote blockquote:before {

color: #ccc;

content: open-quote;

font-size: 4em;

line-height: 0.1em;

margin-right: 0.25em;

vertical-align: -0.4em;

}

div.block-quote blockquote p {

display: inline;

}

div.block-quote cite {

background: #c0cbdb;