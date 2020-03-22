Kelly Clarkson Used Her 'Toddler's Potty' After Plumbing Froze While Social Distancing in Cabin

Kelly Clarkson had to make do with what she found while practicing social distancing in her Montana cabin.

On Sunday, the singer hilariously revealed that she had to resort to using her toddler’s “potty” when her home’s plumbing stopped working.

“So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty,” the mom of two shared on Twitter. “And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty 🤣💁🏼‍♀️ And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) March 22, 2020

Clarkson shares 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 3-year-old son Remington Alexander with husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she married in 2013.

Shortly after telling her fans about the plumbing issue, the “Stronger” singer shared an adorable photo of River dressed up as a police officer and Remington as a firefighter. “The future…. #RiverandRemy,” she wrote.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Slays Mariah Carey’s ‘Vanishing’ While Self-Distancing with Her Family in Montana

While social distancing in her Montana ranch, The Voice coach also shared a video of herself singing a rendition of Mariah Carey‘s 1990 song “Vanishing” over the weekend.

“Alright so this is for Mariah,” Clarkson said in the video, taken in her cabin’s bathroom.

“I thought it would be cool, because people keep asking, you know, ‘Hey will you do some videos or something?’ Fans keep saying like, ‘Where are you?’” The Kelly Clarkson Show host explained. “We came here because we knew we’d have some time off since all this crazy stuff is happening but anyway I thought it would be cool to maybe start with ‘Vanishing.'”

“I’m in a bathroom. It’s cool,” she joked before beginning to sing, noting that she doesn’t have a band like she usually does. “I feel like I’m back in high school. It’s fine.”

The American Idol alum ended her video by urging her fans to keep social distancing. “All our people, the doctors in the medical field, everybody, the nurses, I know a lot of them and they are putting their lives on the line to make sure everybody is healthy so please do them the respective,” the singer said. “Just keeping a distance from everybody. We’re gonna get through it. This is just a really crappy time.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Halts Talk Show Production and Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to Coronavirus

Carey responded to Clarkson’s post, praising her rendition of the song.

“Beautiful rendition!!! ❤️ I know you’re usually working 30 hours a day 8 days a week so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!) Keep the videos coming!! Do whenever you call next 😘😘,” the music icon commented on the post.

Recently, Clarkson issued a statement on Twitter and Instagram to announce that her upcoming Las Vegas residency has been postponed, also confirming that production on The Kelly Clarkson Show has been “temporarily shut down” due to the pandemic.

Clarkson is one of many musicians to postpone their concerts because of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Jonas Brothers, Cher, Dan + Shay, and more have all announced cancellations or delays on their upcoming tours.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLEis committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.