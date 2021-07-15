Kelly Clarkson Takes Her Kids to Disney World: 'A Magical Vacation'

Kelly Clarkson is feeling the magic!

The singer, 39, shared a photo of herself with children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, from a recent trip to Disney World on Instagram Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, Clarkson knelt down next to River and Remington, who were smiling in front of a legion of Storm Troopers from the new Rise of the Resistance ride in Star Wars land.

"These aren't the droids you're looking for," Clarkson began her caption, parroting the famous line from the franchise.

"We had so much fun at Disney World!" she continued. "All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y'all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it's at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney ❤️"

The Florida getaway comes amid Clarkson's ongoing divorce proceedings from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares River and Remington.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Earlier this month, the Kelly Clarkson Show host requested that a judge declare her legally divorced from Blackstock, saying in documents obtained by PEOPLE that she and Blackstock "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of their kids in November.

Kelly Clarkson family Credit: Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

In February, the star admitted that coparenting with her ex has been "tough" for her.

"You speak about co-parenting, and I'm doing that right now too," she said on her talk show in a conversation with Khloé Kardashian. "It's tough. ... I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."