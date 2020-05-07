Kelly Clarkson Shares Son Remy's Recent (Sweet!) 'Big Milestone': 'We've Been Working Really Hard'

Kelly Clarkson has partnered with Carter's to host ShowHER Love — an upcoming virtual baby shower — during their Month of Mom

Motherhood has been quite the ride for Kelly Clarkson.

And while the hurdles have been more than worth it, the "I Dare You" singer says that she and husband Brandon Blackstock were thrown for a loop when they noticed son Remington "Remy" Alexander, now 4, having some hearing issues when he was younger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He had a speech problem because he had this ear problem when he was a baby. We didn't know," says Clarkson, 38. "But way deep down in his ears, he got clogged up with a ton of wax where we thought, almost, he was deaf because he spoke as if he was underwater."

"We found [out] it was something simple, but it pushed him back almost nine months," she adds. "So we've been working really hard with his speech and he's still doing his speech therapist via Zoom. The big milestone for us is Remy getting to really find out his own personality and his identity, because it's been frustrating for him to not be able to really vocalize his emotion."

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson

"It's a really important thing and it's very frustrating for them and us because we can't communicate all the time," she continues. "The fact that he's making full sentences now and full-on engaging with us is really a blessing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson with daughter River (L) and son Remy Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Katy Perry Is "Not Sure" She'll Have a Baby Shower or Babymoon amid Coronavirus Crisis

Between a music career, a coaching gig on The Voice, her own talk show and more, Clarkson is one busy woman. But her favorite job is still Mom — and she's helping to give back to her fellow mamas.

The singer has partnered with Carter's during the company's Month of Mom and is set to host ShowHER Love: an upcoming virtual baby shower for expectant moms amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that sees many showers having to be canceled.

"The one thing that your friends and your family get to throw for you is a party to celebrate," Clarkson tells PEOPLE of her inspiration for teaming up with Carter's for the campaign. "It's a bummer that all these ladies are missing out."

She also opens up about life at home as of late "in the middle of Montana" as she, Blackstock, Remy, the couple's daughter River Rose, 6 next month, and Blackstock's 13-year-old son Seth continue to practice social distancing during the global health crisis. (Blackstock's daughter Savannah, 18, lives in Florida.)

"We actually took our nanny with us because I knew I would have to still work, We were very smart in bringing Allie along," Clarkson says, joking in addition, "She's probably about to drive into a lake."

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson and her kids

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson: Why Pregnancy Was the "Worst Moments of My Life"

"The one qualification that most people don't have to be a teacher, it's not even the education as much as it is the patience," she adds. "It's so hard to keep your mind and emotional state together. We're used to going to a place of business and working and then coming home and that's your relaxed place, and that's where you have fun. The same thing for kids [with school]."

"On top of that, we thought we were going to be here for a minute, but we didn't know we were going to be here this long and we don't have a home here. So we've been staying in a cabin," Clarkson shares. "We've been in really close quarters and it's been kind of nuts, I'm not going to lie."

"At the end of the day, I know people who have had coronavirus and I'm just very lucky and we're very blessed to not have been sick," she notes. "We keep reminding our kids of that and we keep reminding each other of that. But we definitely have some cabin fever going on."

Moms-to-be can enter for the ShowHER Love event at showherlove.carters.com.