Watch Kelly Clarkson's Son, 5, Hilariously Interrupt Chris Martin's Serenade for Bathroom Break

In the sneak peek of season 3 of the Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson's son announces he has to go to the bathroom while Chris Martin is performing a serenade

When you gotta go, you gotta go!

During a preview of season 3 of the Kelly Clarkson Show, premiering Sept. 13, Kelly Clarkson's 5-year-old son Remington Alexander hilariously announces that he has to use the bathroom while Coldplay's Chris Martin is on set performing a song.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Clarkson, 39, and her daughter River Rose, 7, sing along to Martin's serenade of his hit song "Yellow," Remington abruptly interrupts the tune to share, "I need to go to the bathroom."

Clarkson and River immediately burst into laughter at the toddler's comment while Martin continues to play the guitar.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Clarkson shares her two children with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, whom Clarkson filed for divorce from in June 2020.

The "Stronger" artist was granted custody of her kids back in November, a ruling that she was "pleased" with at the time, according to a source.

"As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce," said the source. "It's been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly's pleased with the court's ruling regarding custody."