Kelly Clarkson Will 'Never' Have to Schedule Sex with Her Husband

Kelly Clarkson‘s got it all figured out.

The singer and her adorable 10-month-old daughter River Rose are featured on the cover of Redbook‘s May issue, and although Clarkson is loving life with her little lady, she knows the importance of making time for her husband, too.

“I always swore ours would not be a relationship where we have to schedule sex,” the new mama says. “That is never going to happen.”

Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock value their relationship above all, with what she calls “oxygen-mask mentality — take care of yourself first!”

But that doesn’t mean Blackstock is her other half. “Goodness no!” the American Idol star, 32, says of the saying. “He’s a whole and I’m a whole.”

“I don’t obsess about my weight, which is probably one of the reasons why other people have such a problem with it,” she explains.

And while the grass may seem greener on the other side, Clarkson still has plenty to be grateful for in life.

“There are just some people who are born skinny and with a great metabolism — that is not me. I wish I had a better metabolism,” she says.

“But someone else probably wishes they could walk into a room and make friends with everyone like I can. You always want what someone else has.”

